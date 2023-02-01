French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has signed winger Hakim Ziyech from Premier League side Chelsea on loan.

The deal is not expected to include an option to make the switch permanent in the summer.

Several reports surfaced stating that a number of English clubs including Newcastle and Everton showed interest in the Moroccan midfielder but the player had allegedly turned those offers down.

Ziyech played a key role for his country at the Qatar World Cup last year where Moroco finished fourth after losing against Croatia in the playoffs.

The 29-year-old has donned the Chelsea jersey 98 times across leagues. Since signing for the Blues in 2020, Ziyech managed to score 14 goals while collecting 11 assists on all competitions.

