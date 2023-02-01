Football

Ziyech joins PSG on loan from Chelsea: Reports

The deal is not expected to include an option to make the switch permanent in the summer.

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 03:26 IST
01 February, 2023 03:26 IST
Hakim Ziyech in action.

Hakim Ziyech in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The deal is not expected to include an option to make the switch permanent in the summer.

French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has signed winger Hakim Ziyech from Premier League side Chelsea on loan.

The deal is not expected to include an option to make the switch permanent in the summer.

Follow winter transfer deadline day LIVE - here

Several reports surfaced stating that a number of English clubs including Newcastle and Everton showed interest in the Moroccan midfielder but the player had allegedly turned those offers down.

Ziyech played a key role for his country at the Qatar World Cup last year where Moroco finished fourth after losing against Croatia in the playoffs.

The 29-year-old has donned the Chelsea jersey 98 times across leagues. Since signing for the Blues in 2020, Ziyech managed to score 14 goals while collecting 11 assists on all competitions.

Follow all January deadline day stories here:

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us