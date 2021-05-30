Football Football Henry back in Belgium's coaching staff for Euro 2020 The former France striker was an assistant coach for Belgium from 2016-18 and he was with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the Red Devils reached the semifinals. AP BRUSSELS 30 May, 2021 23:13 IST Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, announced on Sunday, saying Henry and the national team had “unfinished business.” - Getty Images AP BRUSSELS 30 May, 2021 23:13 IST Thierry Henry is back in Belgium's coaching staff for the European Championship.Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, announced on Sunday, saying Henry and the national team had “unfinished business.”The former France striker was an assistant coach for Belgium from 2016-18 and he was with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the Red Devils reached the semifinals.READ|Euro squad: Belgium names Hazard, De Bruyne and Lukaku in 26-man teamHenry then took the coaching job at Monaco and has since been in charge of Major League Soccer team Montreal, stepping down in February for personal reasons.Belgium begins its Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on June 12 in Group B. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.