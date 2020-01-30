I-League 2019-20: Mohun Bagan test for struggling Chennai City

Languishing in the ninth place in what has been a disappointing season so far, defending champion Chennai City FC will hope to perform well against Mohun Bagan in an I-League match here on Friday.

City was undefeated against Mohun Bagan last season with a 3-1 win at home before snatching a 1-1 away draw in Kolkata. This season, the struggling Chennai City has just two wins from seven games as the I-League season approaches the half-way mark. In contrast, Mohun Bagan is in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run; it has just one loss out of nine.

The form of the Kolkata giant has been impressive this season. It has six wins and is on top in all key aspects of the game.

Bagan scored the maximum goals (17), conceded least (7) and has kept five clean sheets, three more than the next team on that count.

‘Chance to win’

Looking ahead to the contest, Chennai City attacker Adolfo ‘Fito’ Miranda said his side can still beat a top side like Bagan. “I believe the team has had one last defeat after the good away win against Gokulam Kerala where the team had shown much improvement. The beautiful thing about football is that we have a chance again to win against Mohun Bagan and we have shown what we believe in. We hope to give our best and be able to win the match to gradually get closer to the top half of the table,” he said.

Head coach Akbar Nawas will be worried about his team’s defence which has allowed in 12 goals so far. In its 2-0 defeat against East Bengal last week, its defenders were under enormous pressure. Given Bagan’s attacking options in former La Liga striker Baba Diawara, Spanish creative midfielder Joseba Beitia, attacking left-winger Nongdamba Naorem, and Fran Gonzales, Chennai will have to have a more organised defence line.

‘Very difficult game’

Chennai City has bolstered its attacking options, bringing in Swiss forward Jan Mizunga, who made his debut in the East Bengal game and the home side will be hoping he will have a greater impact during Friday’s match than he had in the last match. Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna said, “Chennai City are the defending champions. They have a good team, who pass the ball around with good composure. They have a group of good players. It is going to be a very difficult game for us.”