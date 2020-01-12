I-League: TRAU records second straight win

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Sunday. Naocha Singh scored in the 44th minute to open the account before Princewill Emeka doubled the lead in the 79th minute.

Fresh from its victory in the Imphal derby, TRAU started pressing hard from the get-go, piling on the pressure and not allowing Indian Arrows to retain possession for long.

The home side kept pressing hard and forcing errors out of the young Arrows when it was in possession. Emeka remained a constant threat, running circles around the Arrows defence and in the 12th minute, forced Bikash Yumnam into losing possession inside the box, which allowed Emeka a crack on goal, but he fired straight at Jongte in goal.

READ | ISL: Albert Roca to take full charge of Hyderabad FC from 2020-21 season

TRAU’s persistence however paid off its due dividends going into the break. In the 44th minute, Wahengbam Luwang’s corner was met by Naocha Singh inside the box, and with a flurry of blue and white shirts in the box, got just the right touch to take it past the keeper to give the visitor the lead at half-time.

TRAU doubled its lead in the 79th minute when a beautifully weighted pass by Phalguni Singh was well received by Emeka on the turn. With delicate first touch, Emeka took it beyond his marker and placed it home through the legs of Jongte to seal three points for his side.

Indian Arrows remains rooted to the bottom of the Hero I-League standings, while TRAU climbed to sixth in the table.