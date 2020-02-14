Football Football Ibrahimovic a 'phenomenon' and will decide his own Milan future Milan re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January, and the veteran striker will have the final say on his future beyond June. Peter Hanson 14 February, 2020 12:34 IST Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in six games across all competitions since re-joining. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 14 February, 2020 12:34 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a "phenomenon" and will have the final say on whether to extend his stay at Milan, says director of sport Ricky Massara. Veteran striker Ibrahimovic returned to the Rossoneri in January on a deal that runs until June with the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months. Ibrahimovic, who won Serie A during his first stint with Milan, has scored three goals in six games across all competitions since re-joining and was in the starting line-up for Thursday's Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Juventus. Massara hailed Ibrahimovic's quality and said the Swede will be the one to decide his future. Speaking to Rai Sport, Massaro said: "It'll ultimately be up to him, how he feels and how long he wants to continue. "He truly is a phenomenon, and we are very happy with his performance." Milan are 10th in Serie A after 23 games, 10 points adrift of the top four but only two away from Hellas Verona in sixth. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos