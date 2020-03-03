I-League: Real Kashmir faces NEROCA in key clash

Real Kashmir will look to avenge its first-leg loss to Neroca FC when the two sides square off in an I-League clash here on Wednesday.

In the first leg, Neroca had got the better of Real Kashmir after Malian forward Boubacar Diarra scored the winner to give his side a 1-0 victory at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Having beaten Indian Arrows 1-0 and then squandering a two-goal lead and a penalty to settle for a 2-2 draw against Aizawl FC, Real Kashmir would be keen to log all three points as it plays its third straight home game at the TRC Turf Ground.

The Snow Leopards have 19 points from 13 games to be fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Neroca is languishing at 10th, managing 15 points from 14 matches and is battling to avoid relegation.

It defeated Gokulam Kerala 3-2 in its last match and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Kashmir centre-back Mason Robertson has played a crucial role in his team’s campaign. The Scotsman’s opportunistic strikes have helped it gain crucial points.

He has already scored six goals in 12 matches and would be expected to lead Real Kashmir’s forward march.

Robertson, together with Kallum Higginbotham and Bazie Armand, have played pivotal roles in the campaign.

However, Real Kashmir coach David Robertson would hope striker Robin Singh, who missed a penalty against Aizawl, will find his scoring touch against Neroca.