India U-17 goes down 0-2 to Leganes U-18 club side in Spain

The India U-17 football team went down 0-2 against Madrid-based Leganes U-18 club in its second training match of the Spain tour.

The India U-17 team is currently touring Spain ahead of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, to be held in June-July this year.

The Indian team had earlier played a training game against Atletico de Madrid U-17s, which it won 4-1 last week.

The Indian boys started the match on a positive note at Otero De Herreros, Segovia on Tuesday and attacked from the word go. The Blue Colts had an early chance in the fourth minute when Shashwat’s Panwar’s shot from Danny Meitei Laishram’s well-planned cross was collected by the rival keeper.

Though trying to maintain possession and control the tempo of the game, the India U-17 boys fell into arrears in the 35th minute when Ricky Meetei Haobam’s cross was cleared by Leganes’s Senou, and Priso capitalised from the counter-attack, leading to the opening goal of the match.

Succumbing to an early goal did not deter the spirit of the Indian boys and in the 40th minute, Korou Singh Thinguiam tried to level the score off a Guite cross, but his shot was blocked by Allan.

The second half started with a flurry of attacks from the Spanish side and Gonzalo found the back of the net to double the score for Leganes in the 68th minute.

The India U-17 boys earned back-to-back corners, which were thwarted by Leganes.