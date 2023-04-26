Football

India U-17 goes down 0-2 to Leganes U-18 club side in Spain

The India U-17 football team went down 0-2 against Madrid-based Leganes U-18 club in its second training match of the Spain tour.

PTI
New Delhi 26 April, 2023 10:42 IST
New Delhi 26 April, 2023 10:42 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE:

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: | Photo Credit: AIFF

The India U-17 football team went down 0-2 against Madrid-based Leganes U-18 club in its second training match of the Spain tour.

The India U-17 football team went down 0-2 against Madrid-based Leganes U-18 club in its second training match of the Spain tour.

The India U-17 team is currently touring Spain ahead of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, to be held in June-July this year.

The Indian team had earlier played a training game against Atletico de Madrid U-17s, which it won 4-1 last week.

The Indian boys started the match on a positive note at Otero De Herreros, Segovia on Tuesday and attacked from the word go. The Blue Colts had an early chance in the fourth minute when Shashwat’s Panwar’s shot from Danny Meitei Laishram’s well-planned cross was collected by the rival keeper.

Also Read
Premier League: Aston Villa goes fifth in Premier League with 1-0 win over Fulham

Though trying to maintain possession and control the tempo of the game, the India U-17 boys fell into arrears in the 35th minute when Ricky Meetei Haobam’s cross was cleared by Leganes’s Senou, and Priso capitalised from the counter-attack, leading to the opening goal of the match.

Succumbing to an early goal did not deter the spirit of the Indian boys and in the 40th minute, Korou Singh Thinguiam tried to level the score off a Guite cross, but his shot was blocked by Allan.

The second half started with a flurry of attacks from the Spanish side and Gonzalo found the back of the net to double the score for Leganes in the 68th minute.

The India U-17 boys earned back-to-back corners, which were thwarted by Leganes.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us