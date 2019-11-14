Football

India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Where India stands and what it needs to do next

India, currently fourth in Group E, has two home and two away matches left to be played, and its chances of making it to the next round look remote.

14 November, 2019 21:56 IST

India drew with Afghanistan 1-1.   -  AIFF MEDIA

Seiminlen Doungel's stoppage-time goal helped India draw level against Afghanistan and kept its World Cup 2022 hopes alive. This was India's third draw from four qualifying matches, and leaves the Blue Tigers languishing fourth in the Group E standings.

Qatar leads the group with 10 points from 4 matches followed by Oman on 6 points. With two home and two away matches left to be played, India's chances of making it to the next round look remote.

Scenarios

Round One: The 12 lowest ranked nations played two-legged ties in June 2019. Guam, Macau, Mongolia, Timor-Leste, Bangladesh and Cambodia advanced.

Round Two: The six winners from the first round join the other 34 Asian nations, drawn into eight groups of five teams -- also played as qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup finals.

The eight group winners and the four best group runners-up go through. If Qatar win its group, seven group winners and five best group runners-up progress. India will play Oman next on November 19, and needs to finish second to have any hopes of advancing to the third round.

Group A: China, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam

Group B: Australia, Jordan, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait, Nepal

Group C: Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cambodia

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen, Singapore

Group E: Bangladesh, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Qatar

Group F: Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Mongolia

Group G: United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia

Group H: South Korea, Lebanon, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka

