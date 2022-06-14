Football

India qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2023

The Indian men's football team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup following Palestine's win over Philippines.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 June, 2022 12:07 IST

The men in blue have secured two consecutive qualifications for the first time in the history.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 June, 2022 12:07 IST

The Indian men's football team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday following Palestine's 4-0 win over Philippines.

The men in blue have secured two consecutive qualifications for the first time in the history.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App