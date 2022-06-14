Football Football India qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2023 The Indian men's football team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup following Palestine's win over Philippines. Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 12:07 IST The men in blue have secured two consecutive qualifications for the first time in the history. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 12:07 IST The Indian men's football team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday following Palestine's 4-0 win over Philippines. The men in blue have secured two consecutive qualifications for the first time in the history. More to follow... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :