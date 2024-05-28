MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

AIFF League Committee recommends invitation of bids for new IWL team

The committee discussed revisions to the entry fees of various leagues – I-League, I-League 2, I-League 3, IWL, IWL 2, Futsal Club Championship, Youth Leagues, and the Super Cup.

Published : May 28, 2024 19:29 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Committee also discussed at length ways to curb age fraud in the Youth Leagues. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Committee also discussed at length ways to curb age fraud in the Youth Leagues. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) League Committee on Tuesday recommended that bids be invited from interested parties to form a new Indian Women’s League (IWL) side and make it a 10-team tournament.

The move is in line with FIFA and AFC’s recommendation for the league to complete its quota of 90 matches.

The committee discussed revisions to the entry fees of various leagues – I-League, I-League 2, I-League 3, IWL, IWL 2, Futsal Club Championship, Youth Leagues, and the Super Cup.

It also discussed at length ways to curb age fraud in the Youth Leagues.

The committee recommended that “if a team is found to have three or more over-aged players in their squad, and if any of the aforementioned players take part in any match, the result/results of the match/matches in question will be nullified. The team will stand disqualified from the tournament.”

“If less than three players are above the specified age limit, any match the players in question have participated in will be awarded to the opponents with a 3-0 margin of victory or retain the respective match result, whichever is greater,” the committee added.

In addition, the committee unanimously confirmed the relegation of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC from the I-League as per their league results.

It also decided to refer to the AIFF Executive Committee, the matter surrounding these two teams’ away I-League matches against Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Aizawl.

Both NEROCA FC and TRAU FC refused to travel to Aizawl, citing security reasons.

Related Topics

AIFF /

IWL /

I-League /

I-League 2

