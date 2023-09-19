MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs China, Asian Games 2023: Why is Gurpreet Sandhu not playing for the Indian football team?

India, after long negotiations with the Indian Super League clubs, will have Suni Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Chinglensana Singh as the three seniors in the team.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 15:18 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Gurpreet Sandhu, along with team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
India’s Gurpreet Sandhu, along with team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

India’s Gurpreet Sandhu, along with team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Indian football men’s team will start its Asian Games campaign against host China in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The team, made after long negotiations with the Indian Super League clubs regarding the release of players, will have Suni Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Chinglensana Singh as the three seniors in the team.

Indian football is returning to the Asian Games after nine years as they – the men’s and the women’s teams – were cleared by the Sports Ministry under a special recommendation. The Blue Tigers have clinched gold twice in the Asian Games, in 1951 and 1962, respectively.

The biggest player missing the Asian Games from the Indian football team (men), however, is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The Bengaluru FC No. 1 played a crucial role in the SAFF Championship, as India won the tournament, beating Kuwait in penalties.

Why is Gurpreet Sandhu not playing in the Asian Games?

Gurpreet was initially named in the Asian Games squad by the All India Football Federation, announced on August 1. However, his ISL club, Bengaluru FC, refused to release him for the tournament as it fell outside the FIFA international window.

No football club around the world are obliged or mandated to release its players for matches outside a fixed window pre-determined by the International Football Association well in advance.

Moreover, in case he was picked, he would have missed BFC’s opening two fixtures, both of which are high-voltage games – against Kerala Blasters (September 21) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (September 27).

Keeping its ISL ambitions in mind, the Blues decided to release their captain Sunil Chhetri – who started six consecutive matches on the bench last season – but retained their goalie.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Football /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Chhetri captains IND; Gurmeet with an early save to deny CHN
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China, Asian Games 2023: Why is Gurpreet Sandhu not playing for the Indian football team?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs China, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Indian football in Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United faces daunting trip to Bayern Munich for UEFA Champions League opener
    AP
  5. Anshu Malik breaks down after becoming victim of fake viral video
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India vs China, Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri sets another Indian football record
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China, Asian Games 2023: Why is Gurpreet Sandhu not playing for the Indian football team?
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Cup: Odisha FC meets Mohun Bagan SG to start its continental campaign
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Football at Asian Games 2022: A chance for India to regain lost glory at Hangzhou 2023
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Indian football team departs for Asian Games without defenders Chinglensana and Lalchhungnunga due to visa issues 
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Chhetri captains IND; Gurmeet with an early save to deny CHN
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China, Asian Games 2023: Why is Gurpreet Sandhu not playing for the Indian football team?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs China, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Indian football in Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United faces daunting trip to Bayern Munich for UEFA Champions League opener
    AP
  5. Anshu Malik breaks down after becoming victim of fake viral video
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment