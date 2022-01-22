Baichung to D'Cunha: Tributes pour in for Subhas Bhowmick

India lost one of its legendary footballer and coach Subhas Bhowmick as the former Bengali forward passed away aged 71 with kidney-related complications.

Tributes for the former forward poured in from all corners of the sport as well as beyond. Here are some of the reactions on his demise.

Bhaichung Bhutia, Former India captain and East Bengal stalwart

Subhas Bhowmick and I share some wonderful memories. Winning the ASEANCup and then the I-league (in 2003) and many more tournaments.

He was a very vocal man and that led to many arguments and controversies. But I loved and regarded him for that. He always spoke what he felt in his heart. I will miss you a lot ‘Bhombol’ Da. Rest in Peace

Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF)

It is sad to hear that Bhowmick-da, one of the greatest Footballers of his generation is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us, and will never be forgotten. Indian Football has only got poorer. My condolences to his family. I share the grief.”

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF

Mr. Subhas Bhowmick will always remain alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer, and a visionary coach -- someone who has been the inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Alvito D’Cunha, Former India midfielder and East Bengal stalwart

It is a sad day for all of us. I heard that he was not well but never thought that he would be leaving us so soon. I have a lot of special memories with him as he brought a lot of changes in my football career and also my life.

His football knowledge was immense and he used to encourage and motivate the players. Off the field he was like a father figure and went out of his way to help the players. East Bengal’s ASEAN Cup victory is because of him as he put the belief in us that we can win even facing some of the best clubs in South Asia.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

I am deeply saddened by the demise of eminent footballer and coach, Subhas Bhowmick. He represented the country and won laurels in different international tournaments. He played with distinction for clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

He was part of the Indian team that won the Bronze in the 1970 Asian Games. He also earned a lot of accomplishments as a coach with clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting. The West Bengal Government conferred on him the ‘Kriraguru’ for coaching excellence. His passing away created a void that cannot be filled up.