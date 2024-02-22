ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC eyes momentum boost against high-flying Mumbai City

Chennaiyin FC, sitting ninth in the Indian Super League table, will aim to build on its last win when it hosts high-flying Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

The Marina Machans come into the game after a morale-boosting victory over Kerala Blasters while Mumbai is unbeaten for two matches and sits in third - three points behind league leader Odisha FC with a game in hand.

The home side will be without its experienced full-back Ankit Mukherjee, who received a red card in the last match and will also miss the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle due to a suspension.

However, assistant coach Sandy Stewart is confident that the team can overcome these challenges.

Stewart expects an aggressive approach from Chennaiyin but acknowledges the need to adapt based on the situation.

“We like to be aggressive, especially playing at home. But sometimes, the situation and the game dictate things. There will be things where we can be aggressive and other things where we might have to step back a bit,” Stewart said during the pre-match press conference.

He recognises the quality of the opposition, stating, “Mumbai is a very good team - they like to keep possession, particularly in the middle of the park. They’ve got exciting wide players, and we’ve to win individual battles and create chances against them,” he added.

Despite the hurdles, Stewart believes a positive result against Mumbai could be a turning point in its season. “If we can get a positive result tomorrow, that will up our momentum to take into the next games. Momentum is crucial, and victory against Mumbai would set the stage for a strong finish to the season,” said Chennaiyin’s assistant coach.

The Chennai-based team is also eager to avenge its Kalinga Super Cup defeat and is brimming with confidence. Forward Rahim Ali, expressing the team’s determination, stated, “Last week’s victory instilled a lot of self-belief in us. We’re approaching the game with a competitive spirit, and we believe that if we play to our full potential, we have a strong chance of winning.”

On the other hand, Mumbai will look to joint-top of the ISL table, alongside current leader Odisha FC, with a victory.

While the Islanders are coming off two clean-sheet victories, head coach, Petr Kratky demands a display of character after its two losses in the last five games. He acknowledges the challenge ahead, stating, “Chennai is a very good team, and we need to be switched on from the first minute till the last.”

Defender Akash Mishra emphasises the importance of a strong defensive performance in the away match. He highlights the team’s potent attack but stresses the need for a solid defensive unit, saying, “In an away match, we’ll have to defend well. The two clean sheets in the last two matches show our potential, but we need to maintain that defensive tightness.”