ISL 2023-24: Chinglensana Singh joins Bengaluru FC after terminating contract with Hyderabad FC

Bengaluru FC, on Tuesday, announced the signing of defender Chinglensana ‘Sana’ Singh on a long-term deal. The former ISL champion will be the first addition into the Blues’ squad under Spanish tactician Gerard Zaragoza.

Sana, who last turned out for Hyderabad FC with whom he won the 2020-21 ISL title, terminated his contract with the Nizams to pave the way for a move to the Blues.

“Bengaluru FC has always been a team with a winning identity. The club has won everything there is to win in such a short time, and I was always going to take the chance to be associated with the club.

“What made the decision easier was the fact that the team wants to succeed by playing a particular brand of football. There is a vision, a blueprint, and I want to be a part of it,” said Sana, speaking on his arrival in Bengaluru.

The 27-year-old footballer from Manipur began his professional career in the I-League with Shillong Lajong in 2015, post which he also made appearances for Delhi Dynamos, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League over the last seven years, featuring against the Blues on multiple occasions.

“Sana is one of the best Indian centre-backs with the ball, and that is important to our style of play. He comes with experience and will help us grow the team. I spoke with Sana, conveyed what the team needs, what he can bring to the table and I’ll be honest when I say there was a great connection from our first interaction,” said Zaragoza.

Spending seven years in the top-division of Indian football, Sana has gained heaps of experience and has picked up silverware in that tenure, including a League shield with FC Goa in 2019-20 and the ISL championship with Hyderabad FC.

In addition to being a seasoned club footballer, Sana has represented the Blue Tigers in the U19 age category and the senior team.

Since making his debut for the national team in 2021 against Oman, Sana has 11 appearances for India, and was part of the squad that lifted the SAFF Championship for the country under Blues’ skipper Sunil Chhetri’s leadership.

“The BFC dressing room is home to names like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and to be able to share that space with them is something I am looking forward to,” said Sana.

Bengaluru FC faces Chennaiyin FC as it returns to Indian Super League action at the Kanteerava Stadium, on February 7, 2024.