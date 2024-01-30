MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Borja Herrera on loan from East Bengal FC for the ongoing season

Borja Herrera joins FC Goa from East Bengal FC on a short-term loan deal for the 2023-24 ISL season.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 12:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Borja Herrera Gonzalez of East Bengal FC joins FC Goa on loan
File Photo: Borja Herrera Gonzalez of East Bengal FC joins FC Goa on loan | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

File Photo: Borja Herrera Gonzalez of East Bengal FC joins FC Goa on loan | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

FC Goa announces the signing of Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera on a short-term loan deal from East Bengal FC for the remainder of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Herrera’s has played for UD Las Palmas in LaLiga, Real Valladolid in the Segunda Division, Spain’s then-second tier league, and Hyderabad FC in the ISL, where he played a key role in helping his team finish as runner-up in the race for the 2022-23 League Shield.

The 31-year-old represented East Bengal FC in the first half of the ongoing 2023-24 season and in the Kalinga Super Cup, where it emerged champions on Sunday.

The Spaniard has also worked with FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez twice before, at UD Las Palmas and Hyderabad FC. It was Marquez who, in fact, handed him his debut in La Liga, before paving the way for his launch in Indian football, signing him for the Nizams in 2022.

ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal coach Cuadrat relishes winning ‘contest’ against Lobera

Manolo Marquez, the Club’s Head Coach stated, “Borja is a great player technically. His versatility can help the team greatly because he plays in a lot of different positions. He is also a humble teammate, and always maintains a positive attitude.

“I worked with him at Las Palmas, he played his first game in LaLiga with me and was also a key player in Hyderabad last season,” Marquez added.

Herrera is excited about his new venture, “I think FC Goa is the best place for me to continue my career. Everyone has spoken well to me about the club and the city. I also know all the coaching staff and most of the players very well and that is also important,” the player said.

FC Goa currently holds the second position on the points table, trailing the leader Kerala Blasters by a mere two points and with two games in hand.

