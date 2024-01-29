ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters recalls Justine Emmanuel from loan at Gokulam Kerala

Kerala Blasters has decided to recall Justine Emmanuel from his loan spell at Gokulam Kerala FC after the long-term injury to Kwame Peprah, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Monday.
The 20-year-old forward had joined the I-League outfit on a one-year loan deal in August.
The Nigerian has accumulated 14 appearances for Gokulam across three competitions -- I-League, Durand Cup and Kalinga Super Cup -- scoring three goals.
The move comes after Ghanian forward Peprah suffered an injury to his groin during the Kalinga Super Cup encounter against Jamshedpur FC, ruling him out of the rest of the season.
Peprah joined star player Adrian Luna, Australian striker Jaushua Sotirio and Indian duo of Jeakson Singh and Aibanbha Dohling in the Blasters’ injury list
Kerala Blasters FC is currently leading ISL 2023-24 standings with 26 points from 12 matches. The Ivan Vukomanovic-led team has registered eight wins, two losses, and as many draws in the ongoing edition of the competition.
