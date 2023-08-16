East Bengal vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2023?

Preview

Emami East Bengal will look to continue its new-found winning momentum in the Kolkata derby as it takes the pitch against Punjab FC in its final group-stage game in the Durand Cup 2023.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade beat arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant for the first time in four years, with Nandhakumar Sekar scoring the winner at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

“It felt surreal to win the derby in front of our fans on Saturday. The kind of support we got that day was spectacular and it was one of the prime reasons why the boys felt more motivated to give their best on the pitch,” Carles Cuadrat, the head coach of EBFC told reporters.

East Bengal had started its Durand Cup campaign this year, with a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army Football Team where it allowed two late goals to drop points.

In its second game, it looked to have contained that tendency, ensuring a clean sheet – the first one for former Kerala Blasters Prabhsukhan Gill at the club.

Before its clash against Punjab, EBFC has also been bolstered with the inclusion of Cleiton Silva, the club’s highest goalscorer last season and Spanish centre-back Jose Antonio Pardo.

