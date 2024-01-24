East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup: EBFC 1-0 JFC; Jamshedpur hunts for equaliser

19’ EBFC 1-0 JFC - Hijazi

East Bengal takes the lead! Hijazi with the close-range finish. The corner comes from the left but goes to the right edge of the penalty area. Saul is up there to collect it, he moves two paces in front and slashes it across the face of goal. The keeper is beaten by the square ball and behind him, Hijazi stands tall and slots the ball home.