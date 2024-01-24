East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup: EBFC 1-0 JFC; Jamshedpur hunts for equaliser

Key Updates
- January 24, 2024 20:24HT: EBFC 1-0 JFC
It is advantage East Bengal at the half-way mark in the semfinal. Hijazi is the pivotal goal-scorer who separates the sides. East Bengal started off on the front foot, creating overloads down the flanks in the final third. Jamshedpur, however, grew into the contest as the contest progressed and promise to put up a fight in the second 45 minutes.
- January 24, 2024 20:2345+4’
A last ditch attack by Jamshedpur lands the side a corner kick. It is taken quickly but yields no real chance.
- January 24, 2024 20:1645+1’
Elsinho with a diving header to clear a Saul cross from the right.
- January 24, 2024 20:1645’
Four minutes of injury time signalled by the fourth official.
- January 24, 2024 20:1543’
What a counter! The attack starts deep in the East Bengal half. Vishnu carries the ball for a long way before he gets it back near the penalty area. His left-foot curler is headed to the bottom left before Rehenesh parries it away.
- January 24, 2024 20:1340’
PENALTY CALLS! Vishnu steps on the peddle and zooms in behind to chase a long ball. Uvais is trying to stay with him and stop him. The tackle comes in inside the box which looks like a tug. Vishnu goes down but the referee plays the game on.
- January 24, 2024 20:1140’
Jamshedpur finally looks to have a foot in the door. The chances have gone up and it looks like a much more even contest now.
- January 24, 2024 20:0938’
BLOCKED! Manzorro’s free kick is cleared by Prabhsukhan, but he cannot get back up to stop the subsequent shot from Imran. But Pardo stands in front of the goal and does not allow the shot to breach the net.
- January 24, 2024 20:0837’
Nishu again fails to make the most of an entry into the opposition box. He takes too long to get the final pass across goal and gets the ball stolen off him.
- January 24, 2024 20:0736’
CHANCE! Tachikawa gets a surprise deflection on Pravot Lakra’s meek shot. Prabhsukhan was expecting the ball to roll wide before it jagged back sharply towards him.
- January 24, 2024 20:0433’
Tachikawa with a long range attempt. It is on target and the fumble from Prabhsukhan would have given a mini-heart attack to East Bengal too, but in the end he is able to pick it with rather ease.
- January 24, 2024 20:0332’
Jamshedpur is forced to make a change. Steve Ambri is injured and gets replaced by Sanan Mohammed.
- January 24, 2024 20:0230’
The corner delivery is at the far post from Manzorro. The header flies off target and the chance goes begging for Jamshedpur.
- January 24, 2024 20:0130’
SAVED! Prabhsukhan with a save on shot taken by Manzorro from the centre.
- January 24, 2024 20:0029’
Cleiton chips a ball in for Vishnu but the keeper comes off his line to collect the pass before the attacker.
- January 24, 2024 19:5827’
A corner for Jamshedpur FC from the left. But Manzarro’s delivery is in the six yard box but cleared.
- January 24, 2024 19:5726’
Ambri tries to take on Nandha with a dribble but the East Bengal defender is not one to be fooled. He gets the foot in to take the ball off him.
- January 24, 2024 19:5524’
Pardo spots the keeper off his line and launches an effort from the centre circle. Rehenesh has to track back a few step but he is able to pouch the ball.
- January 24, 2024 19:5221’
A task at hand now for Jamshedpur FC. How does it come back from this?
- January 24, 2024 19:50GOAL19’ EBFC 1-0 JFC - Hijazi
East Bengal takes the lead! Hijazi with the close-range finish. The corner comes from the left but goes to the right edge of the penalty area. Saul is up there to collect it, he moves two paces in front and slashes it across the face of goal. The keeper is beaten by the square ball and behind him, Hijazi stands tall and slots the ball home.
- January 24, 2024 19:4918’
Nandha wins a corner for East Bengal down the left.
- January 24, 2024 19:4817’
Imran Khan chips in a ball into the East Bengal box. A lunging Semboi gets a foot to it but not enough to test the keeper.
- January 24, 2024 19:4716’
A set piece for Jamshedpur on the left. Manzorro whips in a cross but it is a comfortable collection for Prabhsukhan.
- January 24, 2024 19:4614’
Vishnu intercepts a pass high up front and East Bengal gets an overload down the middle. He tries a through ball to Cleiton but the defender reads the pass and gets in between.
- January 24, 2024 19:4313’
Tachikawa and Uvais try to combine down the left flank but the latter is caught offside.
- January 24, 2024 19:4211’
SHOT! Vishnu cuts to his left, beats a defender and fires a shot. It stays low and does not have venom to beat Rehenesh.
- January 24, 2024 19:419’
A first attack for Jamshedpur. Tachikawa is in behind and plays a square ball from the right baseline. Cleared!
- January 24, 2024 19:399’
Nishu Kumar is found on an overlapping run with a brilliant chipped pass. Inside the Jamshedpur box, he is crowded out by three bodies and eventually gives the ball away.
- January 24, 2024 19:388’
Rehenesh comes off his line to prevent a corner. A diving clearance gets a throw in for East Bengal.
- January 24, 2024 19:387’
Vishnu and Siverio try to play a one-two at the edge of the penalty area. But the latter misplaces his pass back and the move fizzles out.
- January 24, 2024 19:375’
Siverio is done with the treatment and the play can finally resume.
- January 24, 2024 19:353’
Siverio is down in the box after the set piece. There was a tackle on him but the referee denies all claims of a penalty.
- January 24, 2024 19:343’
A corner for East Bengal. A cross comes in from the left aimed at Cleiton but it is cleared.
- January 24, 2024 19:332’
East Bengal tries a couple of aerial balls in the first two minutes but nothing to test the Jamshedpur defence much.
- January 24, 2024 19:311’
East Bengal starts the first half with possession.
- January 24, 2024 19:31Time for football
The players are on the field and we’re ready to kick off.
- January 24, 2024 19:24Jamshedpur FC in Group Stage
beat Shillong Lajong 2-0
beat Kerala Blasters 3-2
beat NorthEast United 2-1
- January 24, 2024 19:22East Bengal in Group Stage
beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1
beat Sreenidhi Deccan 2-1
beat Hyderabad FC 3-2
- January 24, 2024 18:56East Bengal vs Jamshedpur H2H Record
Played: 7 | East Bengal: 2 | Jamshedpur: 2 | Draw: 3
- January 24, 2024 18:48Jamshedpur FC starting lineup
- January 24, 2024 18:47East Bengal FC starting lineup
- January 24, 2024 18:41LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal kick-off?
The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal will kick-off at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 24, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where can you watch the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal?
The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.
You can also live stream the match for free on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi leads Haryana Steelers 18-13, Telugu Titans takes on Tamil Thalaivas
- East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup: EBFC 1-0 JFC; Jamshedpur hunts for equaliser
- Indian sports news wrap, January 24
- Alexander Zverev stuns Carlos Alcaraz to make Australian Open semis
- AFCON host Ivory Coast sacks coach Gasset
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE