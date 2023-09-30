MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Here is how you can watch the ISL 2023-24 match between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bhararti Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata. 

Published : Sep 30, 2023 08:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal’s Nandhakumar Sekar in action against Jamshedpur FC in an ISL 2023-24 group stage match, September 25, 2023.
East Bengal’s Nandhakumar Sekar in action against Jamshedpur FC in an ISL 2023-24 group stage match, September 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

East Bengal's Nandhakumar Sekar in action against Jamshedpur FC in an ISL 2023-24 group stage match, September 25, 2023.

PREVIEW

East Bengal FC will aim to win its first match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season when it takes on the former champion Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Having played out an insipid goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in its first outing, East Bengal will hope to give its fans something to cheer for by producing a more exciting brand of football.

The visitor will also be looking to start its ISL campaign on a positive note. Hyderabad FC is going through a rebuilding phase as a number of players left its stable after the departure of its previous coach Manolo Marquez, and it becomes important for its new head coach in Ireland’s Conor Nestor.

“We have to be ready for a close game. I am not agreeing that the conversion rate of our team is poor. The important thing is to create chances, and the team is creating chances. It is a new season, [with] new players, [and] new transfers, and we do not have much information about the opponent. The style of football we are playing has to work,” said the East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat, before the match.

Read full preview HERE

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, September 30 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata.
How can you watch the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

