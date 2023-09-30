East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

PREVIEW
East Bengal FC will aim to win its first match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season when it takes on the former champion Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.
Having played out an insipid goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in its first outing, East Bengal will hope to give its fans something to cheer for by producing a more exciting brand of football.
The visitor will also be looking to start its ISL campaign on a positive note. Hyderabad FC is going through a rebuilding phase as a number of players left its stable after the departure of its previous coach Manolo Marquez, and it becomes important for its new head coach in Ireland’s Conor Nestor.
“We have to be ready for a close game. I am not agreeing that the conversion rate of our team is poor. The important thing is to create chances, and the team is creating chances. It is a new season, [with] new players, [and] new transfers, and we do not have much information about the opponent. The style of football we are playing has to work,” said the East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat, before the match.
Read full preview HERE
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
How can you watch the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
