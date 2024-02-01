MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa maintains unbeaten run after 2-0 win against Hyderabad

Hyderabad suffered its eighth loss of the season as the Thangboi Singto-coached side continues to languish at the bottom of the table.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 21:59 IST , Hyderabad  - 2 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
Carlos Martínez celebrates after scoring a goal.
Carlos Martínez celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Carlos Martínez celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

FC Goa continued its unbeaten run as it beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 in an ISL 2023-24 match at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletics Stadium here on Thursday.

Carlos Martinez scored a brace as Goa registered its eighth win from 11 games and jumped to the top of the table with 27 points, dislodging Kerala Blasters FC.

Hyderabad suffered its eighth loss of the season as the Thangboi Singto-coached side continues to languish at the bottom of the table.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs Felicio Brown Forbes till the end of the season

Martinez opened the scoresheet for Goa and gave his side an early lead in the seventh minute. Brandon Fernandes broke through the Hyderabad defence and assisted a lovely pass as Martinez scored from close range.

The home side was lucky not to concede a second, as two minutes later, Noah Sadaoui’s right-footed shot hit the bar of the goalpost.

The chants of ‘Let’s go Hyderabad, let’s go’ reverberated in a rather empty stadium as a handful of faithful home fans cheered the home side after Hyderabad earned a corner kick in the 28th minute. However, the yellow and black brigade failed to equalise as Lalchhanhima Sailo shot off target.

Jay Gupta, with a fine assist, helped Goa double the score as Martinez scored a brace in the 30th minute with a right-footed shot from outside the box as the ball evaded Gurmeet and entered the bottom right corner.

The second half saw both teams ring in substitutions, with Goa bringing in Raynier Fernandes in place of Ayush Dev Chhetri and Sadaoui making way for Borja Herrera Gonzalez.

ALSO READ: AIFF president Chaubey serves legal notice to former AP official Kosaraju for ‘defamatory allegations’

Hyderabad, too made changes in an attempt to score a goal by substituting forward Aaren D Silva for Joseph Sunny and midfielder Abdul Rabeeh for Abhijith P.A. The home side tried to penetrate the opponent’s defence with attacking moves, but the Goa defence stood resolute.

In the 75th minute, Hyderabad came close as Ramhlunchhunga shot on target, but Gaurs backline successfully cleared the midfielder’s attempt.

Although Manolo Marquez’s men did not score a third, it was a simple day at the office for them as they outwitted Hyderabad in all departments.

