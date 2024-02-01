ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs Felicio Brown Forbes till the end of the season

East Bengal FC announced the signing of Costa Rican striker Felicio Brown Forbes for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season on Thursday.

The Costa Rica national team player was born in Germany and also represented Germany at the youth level (U-19 & U-20). He will come to the ISL from the Chinese Super League side Qingdao Hainiu FC.

Born in Berlin, Felicio rose through the youth ranks at Hertha Berlin and made his professional debut for the German club Carl Zeiss Jena in 2011. He also made his mark in Russia, representing top-flight Russian clubs such as Krylia Sovetov, FC Rostov and FC Amkar Perm.

The forward also plied his trade in Poland with Ekstraklasa outfits Korona Kielce, Raków Częstochowa and Wisła Kraków before moving to the Chinese Super League to play for Wuhan Yangtze River FC and Qingdao Hainiu FC.

ALSO READ: Manolo Marquez: If I am the national team coach, I would like more time to prepare for big tournaments

The centre-forward comes to India having scored 19 goals in the past two seasons of the Chinese Super League.

Excited to begin his journey in Indian football, Felicio said, “I am excited to play in India for such an iconic club like East Bengal. My new team recently won the Super Cup, so I would like to congratulate them for the triumph. I hope to make the huge fanbase happy and play a crucial role for my team in the second phase of the ISL. Joy East Bengal!”

Welcoming Felicio to the East Bengal family, Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, “Felicio has the experience of playing in leagues across Germany, Russia, Poland and China, and has also represented the Costa Rican national team. We welcome him to Emami East Bengal and believe that he will contribute significantly to our attacking prowess.”

Red and Gold head coach Carles Cuadrat highlighted Felicio’s massive experience, saying, “In Felicio, we have a very strong striker with solid experience in European top leagues and also in Asian football, scoring more than 20 goals in the Chinese Super League. He just finished his season a few weeks ago in China, so he will come ready to help the team wherever we need him.”

The player registration is subject to the completion of regulatory processes and final medicals in Kolkata.