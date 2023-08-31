FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?

The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be going in as the home favourite when it takes on its top league rival FC Goa in the second semifinal of the 132nd Durand Cup under lights at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

Both the teams are former champions with Mohun Bagan SG winning the Durand Cup a record 16 times while FC Goa has won only once.

Keeping their pre-season preparations in mind, a place in the final will be a priority for both. Mohun Bagan, which last won the title 23 years ago in 2000, needs a trophy to justify the faith of its fans as it plays the first tournament of the new season after the ISL triumph.

On the other hand FC Goa, which won the Durand in 2021, also needs the crown to redeem itself in the esteem of its supporters who have been longing to see the team end its title drought for the last two seasons.

Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming details