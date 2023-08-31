The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be going in as the home favourite when it takes on its top league rival FC Goa in the second semifinal of the 132nd Durand Cup under lights at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.
Both the teams are former champions with Mohun Bagan SG winning the Durand Cup a record 16 times while FC Goa has won only once.
Keeping their pre-season preparations in mind, a place in the final will be a priority for both. Mohun Bagan, which last won the title 23 years ago in 2000, needs a trophy to justify the faith of its fans as it plays the first tournament of the new season after the ISL triumph.
On the other hand FC Goa, which won the Durand in 2021, also needs the crown to redeem itself in the esteem of its supporters who have been longing to see the team end its title drought for the last two seasons.
Read full preview HERE
Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming details
When and where will FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal start?
Where to watch the live telecast of FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal?
Where to live stream the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal?
Latest on Sportstar
- FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Predicted lineups; FCG vs MBSG updates; Kick-off at 6 PM IST
- FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?
- BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh loses three wickets, Pathirana gets Shakib for five; Hridoy, Shanto at crease
- Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
- Prithvi Shaw to make Northamptonshire return in 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE