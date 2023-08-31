MagazineBuy Print

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?

FCG vs MBSG: Check the live streaming details for the Durand Cup semifinal between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 07:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Jason Cummings in a training session ahead of the semifinal clash vs FC Goa.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Jason Cummings in a training session ahead of the semifinal clash vs FC Goa. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@X
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Jason Cummings in a training session ahead of the semifinal clash vs FC Goa. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@X

The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be going in as the home favourite when it takes on its top league rival FC Goa in the second semifinal of the 132nd Durand Cup under lights at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

Both the teams are former champions with Mohun Bagan SG winning the Durand Cup a record 16 times while FC Goa has won only once.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE

Keeping their pre-season preparations in mind, a place in the final will be a priority for both. Mohun Bagan, which last won the title 23 years ago in 2000, needs a trophy to justify the faith of its fans as it plays the first tournament of the new season after the ISL triumph.

On the other hand FC Goa, which won the Durand in 2021, also needs the crown to redeem itself in the esteem of its supporters who have been longing to see the team end its title drought for the last two seasons.

Read full preview HERE

Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming details

When and where will FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal start?
The FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal will kick off at 06:00 PM IST, Thursday, August 31, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where to watch the live telecast of FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal?
The live telecast of FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal will be available on Sony Ten 2.
Where to live stream the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal?
The live stream of FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Durand Cup semifinal will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
