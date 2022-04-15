Football India India Gokulam Kerala reclaims top spot with 4-0 win over Sudeva FC Luka Majcen scores a hat-trick to climb to the top of the goal-scoring charts; Indian Arrows beats Kenkre FC. Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 15 April, 2022 21:00 IST Luka Majcen (centre right) now has the highest tally of goals among the leading goal-scorers in the competition this season. - AIFF MEDIA Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 15 April, 2022 21:00 IST Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC returned to the top of the standings by prevailing 4-0 over Sudeva Delhi FC in the penultimate round of I-League’s initial phase, at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.ALSO READ - Football crazy Malappuram ready to host Santosh TrophySlovenian forward Luka Majcen scored a hat-trick, and the other goal came from Tahir Zaman. The hat-trick also helped Majcen climb to the top of the goal-scoring charts with 12 goals to his credit. Gokulam Kerala tallied 27 points to regain the two-point cushion over the local favourite Mohammedan Sporting, which is currently placed second at 25 points ahead of the final round.In an inconsequential match played at Naihati Stadium, Indian Arrows beat debutant Kenkre FC by a solitary goal to pick up its second win of the tournament.The resultsAt Kalyani: Sudeva Delhi FC 0 lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 4 (Luka Majcen 17’, 60’, 86’; Thahir Zaman 27’).At Naihati: Indian Arrows 1 (Brijesh Giri 88’) bt Kenkre FC 0. Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :