Gokulam Kerala reclaims top spot with 4-0 win over Sudeva FC

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC returned to the top of the standings by prevailing 4-0 over Sudeva Delhi FC in the penultimate round of I-League’s initial phase, at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Slovenian forward Luka Majcen scored a hat-trick, and the other goal came from Tahir Zaman. The hat-trick also helped Majcen climb to the top of the goal-scoring charts with 12 goals to his credit. Gokulam Kerala tallied 27 points to regain the two-point cushion over the local favourite Mohammedan Sporting, which is currently placed second at 25 points ahead of the final round.

In an inconsequential match played at Naihati Stadium, Indian Arrows beat debutant Kenkre FC by a solitary goal to pick up its second win of the tournament.