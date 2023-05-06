Gokulam Kerala breaks its own record of biggest win; thrashes Kahaani FC 14-1 in IWL

Gokulam Kerala FC registered the biggest win in an Indian Women’s League (IWL) final-round game, thrashing Kahaani FC 14-1 with Sandhiya Ranganathan scoring five goals here on Saturday.

It broke its own record for the biggest winning margin in the IWL set last year when it beat Odisha Police 12-0 and is leading Group A with 13 points from five matches.

GKFC, whose record 21-match winning streak was broken by a goalless draw against Misaka United on Thursday, suffered an early setback when Kahaani took the lead courtesy an own goal by Ranjana Chanu.

But after Sandhiya Ranganathan equalised in the 18th minute, there was no stopping the Malabarians at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

Goals from league top-scorer Sabitra Bhandari, Shilky Devi and Indhumathi Kathiresan put Gokulam 4-1 up at half-time.

The floodgates opened in the second half as Kenyan forward Vivian Adjei and defender Ashalata Devi also wrote their names on the score-sheet.

Sandhiya was adjudged Player of the Match for her efforts, while Sabitra’s four goals on Saturday took her season’s tally to 15, seven more than her nearest rival Kajol Dsouza of Sethu FC.

Misaka United FC held on to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal FC in another Group A match.

The Bengaluru-based team drew first blood when Lavanya Upadhyay cut in from the left and struck beautifully into the top right corner. East Bengal scored the equaliser in the 70th minute when substitute Singo Murmu capitalised on a defensive error to send a powerful shot past the Misaka United goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

Mumbai Knights FC maintained its place in Group A’s top-four with a 2-1 victory over Sports Odisha. Anju opened the scoring for Sports Odisha before India international Ritu Rani equalised at the stroke of half-time. Karishma Shirvoikar’s strike then gave Mumbai Knights the lead just after the break.

HOPS FC registered its second win on the trot following a 3-0 triumph over Mata Rukmani FC. Skipper Renu Rani scored from the spot in the 43rd minute, while Santosh and Mamta both scored a goal apiece in the second half to ensure the Delhi-based club victory.