I-League: Gokulam Kerala beats Shillong Lajong to cut margin with table-topper Mohammedan SC

Gokulam is now on 23 points, five behind the leader Mohammedan Sporting. Two other teams – Real Kashmir and Sreenidi Deccan, who have played a game less – are also on 23.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 22:30 IST , Kozhikode - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
In what was Gokulam’s first home match in two months, Sourav K. and Matija Babovic (two players in the centre) were the scorers.
In what was Gokulam's first home match in two months, Sourav K. and Matija Babovic (two players in the centre) were the scorers. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
In what was Gokulam’s first home match in two months, Sourav K. and Matija Babovic (two players in the centre) were the scorers. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Gokulam Kerala’s homecoming proved a memorable affair on Monday night. The former champion won a crucial I-League encounter against Shillong Lajong 2-0 at the EMS Stadium here on Monday.

In what was Gokulam’s first home match in two months, Sourav K. and Matija Babovic were the scorers.

Gokulam is now on 23 points, five behind the leader Mohammedan Sporting. Two other teams – Real Kashmir and Sreenidi Deccan, who have played a game less – are also on 23, with the league moving into its second half.

Matija Babovic of Gokulam Kerala celebrates scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Monday.
Matija Babovic of Gokulam Kerala celebrates scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
Matija Babovic of Gokulam Kerala celebrates scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Though the Gokulam men enjoyed much of the possession in the first half – as much as 77 percent -- they had to wait till the last of the added minutes to score. And they had to thank some inadequate defending from the visiting side for that goal.

The Lajong defence had two chances against a long ball in its box, but it failed on both occasions, as Sourav, in his second attempt, put the ball into the right corner of the net, past the Lajong goalkeeper Neithovilie Chalieu.

In the second half, substitute Babovic slotted home an excellent pass from captain Alex Sanchez from inside the box to seal Gokulam’s victory.

The result:
Gokulam Kerala 2 (Sourav 45+4, Matija Babovic 72) bt Shillong Lajong 0.

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
