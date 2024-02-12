I-League: Gokulam Kerala beats Shillong Lajong to cut margin with table-topper Mohammedan SC

Gokulam Kerala’s homecoming proved a memorable affair on Monday night. The former champion won a crucial I-League encounter against Shillong Lajong 2-0 at the EMS Stadium here on Monday.

In what was Gokulam’s first home match in two months, Sourav K. and Matija Babovic were the scorers.

Gokulam is now on 23 points, five behind the leader Mohammedan Sporting. Two other teams – Real Kashmir and Sreenidi Deccan, who have played a game less – are also on 23, with the league moving into its second half.

Matija Babovic of Gokulam Kerala celebrates scoring the second goal against Shillong Lajong at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Though the Gokulam men enjoyed much of the possession in the first half – as much as 77 percent -- they had to wait till the last of the added minutes to score. And they had to thank some inadequate defending from the visiting side for that goal.

The Lajong defence had two chances against a long ball in its box, but it failed on both occasions, as Sourav, in his second attempt, put the ball into the right corner of the net, past the Lajong goalkeeper Neithovilie Chalieu.

In the second half, substitute Babovic slotted home an excellent pass from captain Alex Sanchez from inside the box to seal Gokulam’s victory.