MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Jordan’s brace sees Punjab silence Kerala Blasters in its own den

KBFC vs PFC: It was only Punjab’s third win this season and saw it climb from 11th to ninth spot in the 12-team table while the Blasters remain third.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 22:13 IST , Kochi - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Wilmar Jordan of Punjab FC celebrates scoring the leading goal against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Wilmar Jordan of Punjab FC celebrates scoring the leading goal against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Wilmar Jordan of Punjab FC celebrates scoring the leading goal against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Life without midfield magician Adrian Luna is turning out to be tough for Kerala Blasters. The spark was missing as the Blasters went down to Punjab FC 1-3 in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday, with the visitor’s Colombian forward scoring two of those goals.

It was only Punjab’s third win this season and saw it climb from 11th to ninth spot in the 12-team table while the Blasters remain third.

AS IT HAPPENED: Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Highlights

Despite dominating the league early on this season, coach Ivan Vukomanovic had warned that Punjab would be a tough opponent but none expected the match to end as it did.

Strangely, the stadium was not even half full, probably the fans missed their most popular player Luna and the deafening roar, which usually sends rivals into a shell, was missing.

That worked in Punjab’s favour.

ALSO READ: East Bengal looks to find form against struggling Mumbai City FC

Though Blasters dominated a major part of the opening half and even took the lead in the 39th minute through its defender Milos Drincic, whose left-footed shot appeared to bounce inside the line, Punjab fought back and, after gaining the lead, choked the home side with a strong defence.

Wilmar Jordan, left, scored two goals for Punjab FC in the ISL match against Kerala Blasters.
Wilmar Jordan, left, scored two goals for Punjab FC in the ISL match against Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: Nithin Krishnan
lightbox-info

Wilmar Jordan, left, scored two goals for Punjab FC in the ISL match against Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: Nithin Krishnan

Jordan side-stepped defender Pritam Kotal smartly for the equaliser shortly before the break after receiving a long pass from Madih Talal and later, made the most of a deflection from goalkeeper Sachin Suresh to give Punjab the lead with a header around the hour mark.

Just before full-time, Luka Majcen added one more off a penalty for a Blasters handball.

The result:
Kerala Blasters FC 1 (Milos Drincic 39’) lost to Punjab FC 3 (Wilmar Jordan Gil 42’, 61’, Luka Majcen 88(P))

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Punjab FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Jordan’s brace sees Punjab silence Kerala Blasters in its own den
    Stan Rayan
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 PFC, Jordan, Majcen score to register win in Indian Super League
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looks to find form against struggling Mumbai City FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bengal Warriors beats U Mumba 46-34 to stay alive in playoffs race; Deshwal's 20-point game helps Jaipur beat UP 67-30
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot Test vs England; Padikkal named replacement
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Jordan’s brace sees Punjab silence Kerala Blasters in its own den
    Stan Rayan
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 PFC, Jordan, Majcen score to register win in Indian Super League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v PFC?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC stuck in mid-table tussle after 1-1 draw
    PTI
  5. Creating a quality young side the way forward, says KBFC’s Vukomanovic after India’s Asian Cup flop show
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Jordan’s brace sees Punjab silence Kerala Blasters in its own den
    Stan Rayan
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 PFC, Jordan, Majcen score to register win in Indian Super League
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looks to find form against struggling Mumbai City FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bengal Warriors beats U Mumba 46-34 to stay alive in playoffs race; Deshwal's 20-point game helps Jaipur beat UP 67-30
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot Test vs England; Padikkal named replacement
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment