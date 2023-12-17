I-League 2023-24: Namdhari FC emerges victorious in tense battle against TRAU FC

In a close encounter at the Municipal Stadium on Sunday, Namdhari FC edged past TRAU FC by a score of 2-1, claiming its second victory in the I-League 2023-24. This crucial win propelled them out of the bottom two spots, landing them at 11th place with eight points from 10 matches. TRAU, on the other hand, remain pinned at the bottom with four points.

The match was marked by tension and nerves, with both teams struggling defensively. Early blunders like Sunil Benchamin’s near own goal in the 10th minute highlighted the anxiety.

Despite the shaky start, both sides created chances. Jaskaranpreet Singh’s header tested TRAU goalkeeper Mohammad Rafique Ali Sardar in the 20th minute, while Bidyananda Singh’s free-kick nearly put TRAU on the board in the 30th minute.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 36th minute, with Namdhari capitalizing on a poorly contested set-piece. Imanol Arana Sadaba’s free-kick found Saurabh Bhanwala, who used his aerial prowess to head home the opening goal. However, Sardar could arguably have kept it out.

TRAU responded quickly through an equally error-prone moment. A long ball found Deepak Singh, who skillfully eluded Manvir Singh before sending a cross towards the box. Goalkeeper Nishan Singh misjudged the cross, parrying it into the path of Danish Aribam, who easily converted the equaliser at the far post.

The second half saw a more determined Namdhari, with Jaskaran forcing another save from Sardar in the 50th minute. The winner arrived in the 76th minute, once again from a Sadaba set-piece. This time, it was Manvir Singh who rose to the occasion, powering a header past Sardar from a corner.

Namdhari’s victory was a testament to its persistence and the ability to capitalise on its opponents’ mistakes. While both teams struggled defensively, Namdhari ultimately found the killer touch from set-pieces to secure the crucial win. TRAU, on the other hand, will need to tighten its defense and convert chances if it hopes to climb out of the relegation zone.

Churchill, Mohammedan play out goalless draw

Churchill Brothers FC Goa and Mohammedan Sporting Club played out a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan on December 17, 2023, in the I-League 2023-24. In a game of few clear chances, it was the home side who almost edged the result, Mohammedan scraping the point in the end.