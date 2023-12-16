ISL 2023-24: East Bengal, Mumbai City share points in goalless draw

The chants of ‘ Joy East Bengal’ echoed at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday as the Kolkata giant held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw in an Indian Super League (2023-24) fixture.

Coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Punjab FC, East Bengal FC looked jittery initially, allowing the Mumbai outfit to maintain a better ball possession. However, as the evening progressed, the Kolkata outfit displayed a disciplined performance at the back, despite the Islanders attacking on several occasions.

Unable to find the back of the net early on, Mumbai City FC played aggressively and managed to create a few opportunities in the second half. However, with East Bengal custodian Prabhsukhan Singh Gill keeping vigil, the home team’s efforts went in vain.

In the 73rd minute, Mumbai missed an opportunity to go ahead as it conjured up a routine from the corner before crossing it into the box. The ball landed in a half-volley position, but Greg Stewart’s shot went straight into the hands of the opponent custodian.

Thereafter, it was a good phase of attacking football by the home team as it churned out quite a few chances, but the Red and Gold backline maintained clear communication to mop up the danger on every occasion.

Mumbai City FC came close to taking the lead in the 57th minute as Jayesh Rane’s first-time shot from the edge of the box fizzed above the crossbar.

On his maiden home outing, Islanders coach Petr Kratky expected his team to return to winning ways. But the home side squandered an opportunity, despite a dominating show.