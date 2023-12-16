MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala settle for a 1-1 draw

The draw meant Aizawl is in fourth place in the I-League table with 18 points from 10 matches while the Malabarians occupy the sixth spot with 14 points.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 18:31 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lalbiakdika helped Aizawl take the lead in the 31st minute before Gokulam Kerala captain Alejandro Sanchez Lopez scored the equaliser in the added minutes of the first half.
Lalbiakdika helped Aizawl take the lead in the 31st minute before Gokulam Kerala captain Alejandro Sanchez Lopez scored the equaliser in the added minutes of the first half. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Lalbiakdika helped Aizawl take the lead in the 31st minute before Gokulam Kerala captain Alejandro Sanchez Lopez scored the equaliser in the added minutes of the first half. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC settled for a 1-1 draw in an I-League encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Saturday.

The draw meant Aizawl is in fourth place in the I-League table with 18 points from 10 matches, including five wins, three draws and two losses. The Malabarians occupy the sixth spot with 14 points from 10 matches having won three games, drawn five and lost two.

Lalbiakdika helped Aizawl take the lead in the 31st minute before Gokulam Kerala captain Alejandro Sanchez Lopez scored the equaliser in the added minutes of the first half, making him the current top-scorer of the tournament with 10 goals.

Aizawl’s lead was initiated by Lalthankhuma, who found K Lalrinfela on the right wing with a through pass. Lalrinfela executed a deceptive body feint to outmaneuver a Gokulam Kerala defender and sent a well-directed low cross into the box. Lalbiakdika timed his run perfectly, meeting the ball in the penalty area and scoring with a well-crafted shot.

Also read | ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan cruises to easy win against 10-men NorthEast United

Gokulam Kerala responded with the equaliser through a patient build up, stringing together several passes. The moment of brilliance came from Muhammed Saheef, who delivered a curled cross from the left wing. Alejandro Sanchez Lopez found a gap between Aizawl’s defenders and leapt to head the ball into the net.

After the break, Aizawl started in the same attacking vein but couldn’t threaten much as Kerala neautralised Lalrinzuala’s threat.

The Malabarians, on the other hand, settled into the match nicely and created a number of opportunities in the second half. But an alert Aizawl goalkeeper Nora Fernandes ensured that the scoreline remained 1-1.

Related stories

Related Topics

I-League 2023-24 /

Aizawl FC /

Gokulam Kerala FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 26/3 (8) v HAR 287/8 (50); Sumit picks three early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MCFC v EB updates; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala settle for a 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Battling financial constraints, Grandmaster S.L. Narayanan hopes to end year on a high
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala settle for a 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkish club chief’s attack on referee sparks call for government action
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Benzema’s penalty blocked as Al Ahly thrashes Al-Ittihad to book Fluminense semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1 2023-24: Lyon grabs late winner at Monaco to move from bottom of table
    AFP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus miss out on top spot after 1-1 draw with Genoa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 26/3 (8) v HAR 287/8 (50); Sumit picks three early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MCFC v EB updates; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala settle for a 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Battling financial constraints, Grandmaster S.L. Narayanan hopes to end year on a high
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment