Lights out during the match: I-League match between Aizawl FC and TRAU FC stopped as floodlights go out mid-game

The I-League match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC was temporarily stopped as the floodlights went off during the match at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 20:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aizawl FC was leading the match 5-1 against TRAU FC when the lights went out at the Kalyani Stadium.
Aizawl FC was leading the match 5-1 against TRAU FC when the lights went out at the Kalyani Stadium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Aizawl FC was leading the match 5-1 against TRAU FC when the lights went out at the Kalyani Stadium.

The I-League match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC was temporarily stopped as the floodlights went off during the match at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

The incident happened around the 86th minute as Aizawl was leading 5-1 against the Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC, with the match stopped amid rains and pitch darkness around the venue.

‘Lights out’ during a match is a rare thing in football and is bound to leave the organisers red-faced. A similar incident was previously seen in the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Switzerland and Brazil where the lights had gone out for a few seconds.

But, unlike the incident in Kalyani, power was restored almost immediately in the stadium, with Brazil taking the corner kick, late in the first half.

The I-League match eventually resumed after about four minutes, with the lights back. While neither team changed the scoreline further, Aizawl took home maximum points, climbing to fifth in the standings, with 14 points off eight games so far.

