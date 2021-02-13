I-League: RoundGlass Punjab beats Chennai City FC, Gokulam gets past TRAU

RoundGlass Punjab FC produced a goal in each half to down Chennai City FC 2-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Papa Babacar Diawara found the target late in the first half before Rupert Nongrum came in as a substitute to double seal the win for RoundGlass Punjab.

The victory helped it reach the top of the current standings with 14 points from eight outings. Chennai City remained on nine points after playing seven matches.

RoundGlass Punjab had a greater share of the exchanges and went in the hunt early as Chennai City was forced to substitute dependable midfielder Mohamed Iqbal owing to injury in the 10th minute.

Diawara chested down a long ball by Shouvik Das inside the box and volleyed home nicely to give RoundGlass Punjab the lead in the 43rd minute. Rupert found the insurance goal in the 88th minute to help RoundGlass Punjab collect the full quota of points.

In the other match played earlier in the day at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, Gokulam Kerala FC outplayed TRAU FC 3-1 to better its chances of finishing among the top six teams.