MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Igor Stimac show caused by AIFF for breach of agreement

The former Croatian defender coming out in the open with his views didn’t go down well with the AIFF brass, as they sought a response from the coach.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 21:24 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023.
India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac for making comments construed as a breach of agreement by his employers.

Hitting out at some of the ISL clubs for their unwillingness to release players for the national camp in preparation for the Asian Games, World Cup Qualifiers and the Asian Cup, Stimac said if Indian football needs his help, he will need to tell the truth.

The former Croatian defender coming out in the open with his views didn’t go down well with the AIFF brass, as they sought a response from the coach.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Indian Super League transfer list, Thapa and Mishra headline transfer window

“This is not just about the recent comments but it has been happening for a while now. He is in breach of his agreement with the AIFF. If he has any issues, he could have discussed it with the federation directly rather than going public,” a source close to the AIFF told  PTI.

“Let’s see what he writes in his response. Only then can the federation decide on how to handle the matter.” 

Stimac had said that he wouldn’t mind going back home if he was told that “things won’t change”.

Also Read: India opens SAFF U16 campaign with narrow win over Bangladesh

Stimac’s remarks came as the Indian team prepares to play in the four-day King’s Cup tournament starting September 7 in Thailand.

The tourney in Thailand will be followed by the Asian U-23 qualifiers in China, where the team will also compete in the Asian Games starting September 19.

In October, India will participate in the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia, while the 2026 World Cup and Asian Cup joint qualifiers are scheduled to begin in November and the Asian Cup in January.

Initially, only 12 of the 28 players showed up for the U-23 players for a camp recently. The camp was postponed once due to the clubs’ refusal to release players.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo

East Bengal, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC and Odisha FC were the clubs that did not release their players at the start of the camp, leaving the team management in a tricky situation and Stimac angry.

In August too, Stimac had “requested” all the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to release the selected players for the long preparatory camp ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup.

The Croatian had released a statement on social media. Stimac had mentioned that Indian football is at a “crucial junction” and had urged the clubs to come together and support the national team, especially with the big tournaments approaching.

Related Topics

Igor Stimac /

All India Football Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hazem vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League updates: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST; Ronaldo, Mane in starting XI; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh is Queen in her own fairytale
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Avinash Sable qualifies for Diamond League Final after fifth-place finish in Xiamen
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham snatches late winner at home to Getafe
    Reuters
  5. Durand Cup 2023 final : East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG ready for clash of titans in Kolkata derby
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2023 final : East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG ready for clash of titans in Kolkata derby
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Igor Stimac show caused by AIFF for breach of agreement
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24: Indian Super League transfer list, Thapa and Mishra headline transfer window
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo
    Team Sportstar
  5. Clifford Miranda names 23-member squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hazem vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League updates: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST; Ronaldo, Mane in starting XI; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh is Queen in her own fairytale
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Avinash Sable qualifies for Diamond League Final after fifth-place finish in Xiamen
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham snatches late winner at home to Getafe
    Reuters
  5. Durand Cup 2023 final : East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG ready for clash of titans in Kolkata derby
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment