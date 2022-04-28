I-League: Sudeva Delhi beats Real Kashmir; Aizawl beats Indian Arrows

Sudeva Delhi secured its third win in four games after defeating Real Kashmir 2-1 in the I-League here on Thursday.

Real Kashmir was missing several players including skipper Mason Robertson and was unable to keep Sudeva at bay as the latter secured all three points.

In the opening stages of the game, Real Kashmir spent most of the time in Sudeva Delhi's half. Malemngamba Meitei saw a lot of the ball on the right flank as he tried to pick out Bernard Kouassi with a cross but could not find the striker after multiple attempts.

A rare attack from Sudeva saw it earn a penalty at the other end. Youngster Shubho Paul was brought down in the box by Rishik Shetty. Paul stepped up to take the penalty and managed to send Bilal Khan the wrong way to give Sudeva a lead out of nowhere.

Another penalty was awarded, this time to Real Kashmir after Meitei whipped in the ball from a freekick towards Kouassi.

Chaotic defending in the box saw the ball come off the arm of Sairuatkima. Kouassi stepped up to take the shot from the spot and just managed to beat Sachin Jha, who had dived in the right direction, to level it all up.

Minutes after equalising, Kouassi was sent on a darting run down the right by Zahid Yousif. The Ivorian used his physique to beat Sairuatkima in the box and ended up rattling the crossbar from an acute angle.

Sudeva started the second half on the front foot. Abhijit Sarkar curled a beautiful low shot towards goal but it was well-saved by Khan and put behind for a corner. Real Kashmir was clearly missing quite a few of its players who were unavailable for this game as it could not retain possession for a long time.

Frustration did not last long for Sudeva as skipper Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak popped up with its second goal of the evening.

William Pauliankhum put a cross into the box from the right. Nishchal Chandan got his head to it and knocked it right into the path of Chhakchhuak, who dodged a tackle from Shetty and scored easily from close range.

Aizawl FC return to winning ways against Indian Arrows

Substitute David Zate found the decisive goal as Aizawl FC returned to winning ways by securing a 2-1 victory over Indian Arrows.

Arrows got its nose in front in the first half before Aizawl restored parity minutes later. Zate bagged the winner 12 minutes from time to give his side all three points at the Naihati Stadium.

The opening goal came four minutes from half-time after Arrows took the lead. Parthib Gogoi dribbled into the box and played a low ball across the face of goal after attracting the keeper towards the near post.

Bakhtiyor Qalandarov could not get to the ball in time and it was smashed into an empty net by Taison Singh.

Stubborn Kenkre hold TRAU to goalless draw

Kenkre FC held Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) to a goalless draw in the Hero I-League on Thursday at the Kalyani Stadium, extending its unbeaten run to three games. TRAU was the better team, as they controlled midfield play with 57 per cent ball possession. It fired 19 shots, seven of which hit the target, but it wasn’t enough to break the tie.

Kenkre, on the other hand, fired 11 rounds, six of which hit the mark.

TRAU got off to a fast start in their third game of the relegation phase, with Joseph Olaleye and Laishram Milan Singh attempting to create early chances for their team.

Kenkre, on the other hand, relied on its defensive prowess. Kenkre came into this game on the back of two straight victories, and it showed in its performance.