India vs Mauritius head-to-head, Intercontinental Cup 2024: IND vs MRI H2H; When did India last play against Mauritius?

Manolo Marquez will helm the Indian men’s football team for the first time as the Blue Tigers take on Syria and Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad.

The team, currently ranked 124th in the world will be looking to start the era under the Spaniard on the perfect note after failing to qualify for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The first step in this pursuit will be against 179-ranked Mauritius on September 3.

Here is the head-to-head record for India against Mauritius and details from their encounters in the past:

Matches played: 1

India wins: 1

India has faced Mauritius only once in its history. That was during the Hero Tri-Nation international friendly football tournament at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai.

The team coached by Stephen Constantine went behind to a goal by Louis Marco Dorza in the first half, but Robin Singh equalled the score just before halftime.

Debutant Balwant Singh then settled the result for India with a second half strike.