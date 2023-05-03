India

India U-17 makes a comeback holding Real Madrid U-17 to a 3-3 draw

India under-17 is currently in Madrid where it is playing a series of practice matches as part of its preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023.

Chennai 03 May, 2023 23:44 IST
The India U-17 team before the clash against Real Madrid under-17, in Spain.

The India U-17 team before the clash against Real Madrid under-17, in Spain. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The India U-17 boys played out a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Real Madrid U17 in a training game in Madrid on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The team is currently in Madrid where it is playing a series of practice matches as part of its preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023, which will take place in Thailand in June, this year.

Madrid took the lead in the 37th minute through Arevalo, but the Blue Colts only took a minute to level the score when Shashwat found the back of the net off a cross from skipper Korou, who had a good day in office.

India surged into the lead when Ralte found the target three minutes after the break. Shashwat had set it up perfectly for Ralte to slot it home, but the home side scored two quick goals through A. Sanchez (52’, 69’). However, it was Gangte’s 90th minute strike off a Korou cross that brought the equaliser.

In other actions of the match, the Indian Colts availed themselves of several attacking opportunities from the start and in the 14th minute, Shashwat’s shot was cleared by Real Madrid’s Borja inside the 6-yard box.

As India continued to attack, Ralte and Ricky looked lively throughout the first half and weaved their way past a multitude of defenders to create chances for India.

Changing over, the Indian boys started to show more intent as the game resumed. India had the best chance to take the lead when the score was 2-2, but Shashwat’s rebound shot from a free-kick hit the crossbar.

