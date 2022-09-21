India

India vs Vietnam, Singapore: Jhingan and Chinglensana miss flight due to travel document issues

PTI
Sandesh Jhingan was set to join the Indian team after winning the Durand Cup 2022 with Bengaluru FC.

Sandesh Jhingan was set to join the Indian team after winning the Durand Cup 2022 with Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H/The Hindu

The Indian football team's defensive pair of Sandesh Jhingan and Chinglensana Singh missed the flight to Vietnam where two international friendly matches are scheduled, due to issues related to travel documents.

Jhingan and Chinglensana were left out of the 23-member Indian squad, including Sunil Chhetri, that departed from Kolkata on Tuesday night for Vietnam along with head coach Igor Stimac and other support staff.

"Jhingan and Chinglensana did have some issues in their travel documents and the immigration officials did not allow them to board the flight to Vietnam," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Efforts are being made to ensure that the two players board another flight to Vietnam on Thursday." India play Singapore on September 24 at Ho Chi Minh City before taking on hosts Vietnam three days later.

The two matches will be Indian team's first after making it to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Finals with convincing wins in the qualifiers here in June.

