Indian domestic football calendar 2022-23: Full schedule with Durand Cup, ISL, Super Cup

Unlike the 2021-22 season where the calendar was very disjointed, the extended format of the 2022-23 season is being seen as a welcome change.

Team Sportstar
25 July, 2022 10:31 IST
The number of matches have been increased in the new calendar year keeping in mind the AFC regulations for ISL clubs to play in the Champions League.

The number of matches have been increased in the new calendar year keeping in mind the AFC regulations for ISL clubs to play in the Champions League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

The domestic season of Indian Football starts with the Durand Cup on August 16, as East Bengal plays ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening match at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The 2022-23 domestic season will be longer than its preceding season. It begins with the Durand Cup in August. It will be followed by the Indian Super League (ISL).

Post the ISL, a Super Cup has been scheduled where 11 ISL clubs and 9 I-League clubs will play between April 1 and May 14.

A stark difference between the 2022-23 season and the preceding season is the increase in the number of competitions and the number of matches the players will be involved in, keeping AFC’s regulations in mind, which allows ISL clubs to play minimum 27 matches to gain eligibility in the AFC Champions League.

Durand Cup 2022

The Durand Cup will begin on August 16 with the Kolkata Derby between East Bengal Club and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Army personnel pose for photos during the ‘Trophy Tour’ of Durand Cup 2022 at the flag off ceremony ahead of its 131st edition.

Army personnel pose for photos during the ‘Trophy Tour’ of Durand Cup 2022 at the flag off ceremony ahead of its 131st edition. | Photo Credit: PTI

Apart from the Salt Lake Stadium, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, and the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal will also host the 131st edition of the Durand Cup.

The group stages will continue between August 16 and September 5. Dates for the knockout phases are yet to be finalised.

Indian Super League (ISL) 22-23

The ISL is supposed to return to the earlier round-robin format where teams will play home and away matches. For two seasons, because of the pandemic, the league was held inside a secure bio-bubble in Goa. The team with the most number of points will win the League Winner’s Shield.

Indian Men’s football Calendar
Durand Cup: Aug 13 to Sept 24
ISL 2022-23: Oct 6 to March 18
Super Cup: April 1 to May 14
** The I-League and I-League 2nd division schedule will be updated once announced

New format

The playoffs qualification process is reportedly supposed to undergo a change. According to the new format, approved by the ISL technical committee, the top two teams will automatically qualify for the playoffs like usual.

There will be a knockout match played between the third-placed team and the sixth-placed team and the fourth-placed team and the fifth-placed team to determine which teams advance to the final four.

The single-leg match will be hosted at the home stadium of the higher-ranked team. The final four format does not change with games being played home and away.

Indian club participation in AFC Competitions- how will it work out?
AFC Champions League
The ISL shield winner of the 2021-22 season, Jamshedpur FC, will contest the Shield champion from next season in a playoff match to decide the group stage spot of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season.
AFC Cup
The winner of the Super Cup next season will face I-League winner Gokulam Kerala to decide this particular berth.
AFC Cup playoffs
ATK Mohun Bagan is playing the AFC Cup playoffs this season after finishing second in the 2020-21 season after Mumbai City FC clinched both the League Shield and the ISL trophy. However, from next season, the AFC Cup playoffs spot will be decided between the ISL champion of the 2021-22 season, Hyderabad FC and the ISL 2022-23 season champion.

