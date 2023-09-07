MagazineBuy Print

IRQ vs IND: India goes down 4-5 in penalties to Iraq in King’s Cup 2023 semifinal

Iraq beat India 5-4 on penalties to qualify for the King’s Cup 2023 final at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Thailand on Thursday.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 18:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sahal Abdul Samad in action against Iraq at the 700th Anniversay Stadium in the King’s Cup 2023 semifinal.
India’s Sahal Abdul Samad in action against Iraq at the 700th Anniversay Stadium in the King’s Cup 2023 semifinal. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

India's Sahal Abdul Samad in action against Iraq at the 700th Anniversay Stadium in the King's Cup 2023 semifinal. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Higher-ranked Iraq beat India 5-4 in penalties, after a 2-2 score after regulation time, to qualify for the King’s Cup 2023 final at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Thailand on Thursday.

Iraq scored both the goals from the spot while India’s goals were scored by Naorem Mahesh Singh and an own goal by Jalal Hasan, Iraq’s goalkeeper.

The match also saw former Manchester United youth academy product Zidane Iqbal get a red card for a challenge on Brandon Fernandes as Iraq was reduced to 10-men in second-half injury time.

More to follow.

