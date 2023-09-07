Higher-ranked Iraq beat India 5-4 in penalties, after a 2-2 score after regulation time, to qualify for the King’s Cup 2023 final at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Thailand on Thursday.
Iraq scored both the goals from the spot while India’s goals were scored by Naorem Mahesh Singh and an own goal by Jalal Hasan, Iraq’s goalkeeper.
The match also saw former Manchester United youth academy product Zidane Iqbal get a red card for a challenge on Brandon Fernandes as Iraq was reduced to 10-men in second-half injury time.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- IRQ vs IND: India goes down 4-5 in penalties to Iraq in King’s Cup 2023 semifinal
- India vs Iraq, Highlights, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: Iraq beats India 5-4 in the penalty shootout after 2-2 draw at Full Time
- Asia Cup 2023: The challenges of being KL Rahul
- Former Man United youngster sent off in India vs Iraq game in King’s Cup 2023
- South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Australia on top after South Africa loses three wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE