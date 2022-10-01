ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Durand Cup 2022 champion Bengaluru FC will start its Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on October 8, 2022.

Bengaluru FC, which defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup final, will be looking to have a better ISL campaiogn than last time. The 2021-22 season, the Blues finished sixth with 29 points from 20 matches and could not qualify for the knockouts.