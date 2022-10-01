ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Durand Cup 2022 champion Bengaluru FC will start its Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on October 8, 2022.
Bengaluru FC, which defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup final, will be looking to have a better ISL campaiogn than last time. The 2021-22 season, the Blues finished sixth with 29 points from 20 matches and could not qualify for the knockouts.
Bengaluru FC full squad
Goalkeepers: Amrit Gope, Gurpreet Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Paddatil
Defenders: Alan Costa, Aleksander Jovanovic, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Wungngayam Muiram
Midfielders: Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Faisal Ali, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam
Forwards: Aakashdeep Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh