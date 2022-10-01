India

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Durand Cup 2022 champion Bengaluru FC will start its Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on October 8, 2022.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 13:43 IST
Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC during match 9 of the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC held at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, India on the 28th November 2020.

Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC during match 9 of the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC held at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, India on the 28th November 2020.

Bengaluru FC, which defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup final, will be looking to have a better ISL campaiogn than last time. The 2021-22 season, the Blues finished sixth with 29 points from 20 matches and could not qualify for the knockouts.

Bengaluru FC full squad
Goalkeepers: Amrit Gope, Gurpreet Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Paddatil
Defenders: Alan Costa, Aleksander Jovanovic, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Wungngayam Muiram
Midfielders: Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Faisal Ali, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam
Forwards: Aakashdeep Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh

