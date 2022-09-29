ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters FC will open the 2022-23 season against East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi on October 7, 2022.
The Blasters reached the ISL final last season but were eventually beaten by Hyderabad FC 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after regulation time.
Kerala Blasters FC full squad
Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Muheet Khan, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sachin Suresh
Defenders: Bijoy V, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Victor Mongil.
Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad
Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Bryce Miranda, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Saurav Mandal.