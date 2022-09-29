ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters FC will open the 2022-23 season against East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi on October 7, 2022.

The Blasters reached the ISL final last season but were eventually beaten by Hyderabad FC 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after regulation time.