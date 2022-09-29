India

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters FC will open the 2022-23 season against East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi on October 7, 2022.

Team Sportstar
29 September, 2022 13:04 IST
29 September, 2022 13:04 IST
Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates a goal during match 46 of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, India, on 2nd January 2022.

Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates a goal during match 46 of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, India, on 2nd January 2022. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters FC will open the 2022-23 season against East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi on October 7, 2022.

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters FC will open the 2022-23 season against East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi on October 7, 2022.

The Blasters reached the ISL final last season but were eventually beaten by Hyderabad FC 3-1 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after regulation time.

Kerala Blasters FC full squad
Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Muheet Khan, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sachin Suresh
Defenders: Bijoy V, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Victor Mongil.
Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad
Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Bryce Miranda, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Saurav Mandal.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

Explained: Why has FIFA banned AIFF (All India Football Federation)?

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us