ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs former Tottenham Hotspur youth product Cy Goddard

Born in London, CY joined the Tottenham Hotspur Academy. He went on to spend five years at the academy focusing on his development with the U18 and U21 sides.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 19:12 IST , Bhubaneswar - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Goddard honed his skills as a young footballer at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy until his exit after the 2017-18 season.
Goddard honed his skills as a young footballer at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy until his exit after the 2017-18 season.
infoIcon

Goddard honed his skills as a young footballer at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy until his exit after the 2017-18 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Odisha FC signed England-born Japanese winger Cy Goddard on a one-year deal, the Indian Super League side announced on Wednesday.

“The club is delighted to welcome CY to the squad and wishes him the best for the upcoming season,” the club said in a statement.

Born on April 2, 1997, in London, CY joined the Tottenham Hotspur Academy. He went on to spend five years at the academy focusing on his development with the U18 and U21 sides.

Goddard joined Benevento Calcio on a three-year deal in 2018 where he made his senior debut against Spezia. He later moved to ISL side Mumbai City FC on a year-long loan deal where he made his debut for the Islanders against NorthEast United FC.

ALSO READ: Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

CY scored his first professional goal in a 6-1 win over Odisha FC. He went on to do the double with MCFC later that year. Goddard made nineteen appearances for the Islanders. 

A move to the Central Coast Mariners beckoned for CY as he completed a move to the A-League side on a 2-year deal. Post his transfer Goddard made his debut for the Mariners in their opening game against the Newcastle Jets and scored the 2nd goal of the game which ended in a 2-1 win over the Jets.

Goddard scored his second goal for the Australian side in a 2-0 win over the Western Sydney Wanderers. In 2022, CY joined USL Championship side Detroit CIty.

