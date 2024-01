ISL 2023-24 schedule updated: Full list of Indian Super League matches, Kolkata derby dates OUT!

The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24 second leg was announced on Thursday, with the match between Jamshedpur FC and North East United FC kicking off the action after international break.

The much-awaited first Kolkata derby is scheduled on February 03, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant hosts arch rival East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The matches will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST while the first match on double header days will now be played starting 5:00 PM IST.

Here’s the updated schedule: