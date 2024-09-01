MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Lallianzuala Chhangte named Mumbai City captain before Indian Super League season

Since joining the Islanders in January 2022, Chhangte has consistently delivered standout performances, amassing 29 goals and 16 assists in 79 appearances.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 19:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chhangte, last season, became the first Indian player in the history of Indian Super League to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.
Chhangte, last season, became the first Indian player in the history of Indian Super League to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Chhangte, last season, became the first Indian player in the history of Indian Super League to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

India forward Lallianzuala Chhangte was announced as the new captain of Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced Sunday.

He replaces Rahul Bheke as the skipper, who returned to his former side Bengaluru FC, after steering the side to the ISL trophy last season.

Chhangte, since joining the Islanders in January 2022, has consistently delivered standout performances, amassing 29 goals and 16 assists in 79 appearances.

In the 2023-24 ISL season, he contributed 16 goals (10 goals and six assists), becoming the first Indian player in ISL history to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

A key player in the team’s triumphs, Chhangte helped the Islanders clinch the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022-23 season and played a decisive role in securing the ISL Cup in the following season with crucial goal contributions.

Mumbai City FC will open its ISL campaign in a repeat fixture of last’s season’s ISL final, travelling to Kolkata to play Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 13.

