ISL 2024-25: Lallianzuala Chhangte named Mumbai City captain before Indian Super League season

India forward Lallianzuala Chhangte was announced as the new captain of Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced Sunday.

He replaces Rahul Bheke as the skipper, who returned to his former side Bengaluru FC, after steering the side to the ISL trophy last season.

Chhangte, since joining the Islanders in January 2022, has consistently delivered standout performances, amassing 29 goals and 16 assists in 79 appearances.

In the 2023-24 ISL season, he contributed 16 goals (10 goals and six assists), becoming the first Indian player in ISL history to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

A key player in the team’s triumphs, Chhangte helped the Islanders clinch the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022-23 season and played a decisive role in securing the ISL Cup in the following season with crucial goal contributions.

Mumbai City FC will open its ISL campaign in a repeat fixture of last’s season’s ISL final, travelling to Kolkata to play Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 13.