Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 1.

The Mariners beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in their previous ISL fixture on October 7, and they followed it up with a 2-2 draw against Basundhara Kings in the AFC Cup last Tuesday.

Jamshedpur FC lost 2-1 after NorthEast United FC struck twice in the added time of the second half to hand the Red Miners a defeat. They have not scored in their last two meetings with the Mariners in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC (twice) being the only other team it has failed to score against in consecutive games.

Jamshedpur has never gone three games in a row without finding the back of the net against a single opponent in competition history.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO