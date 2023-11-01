Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

PREVIEW
Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 1.
The Mariners beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in their previous ISL fixture on October 7, and they followed it up with a 2-2 draw against Basundhara Kings in the AFC Cup last Tuesday.
ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2034 to be played in Saudi Arabia, confirms Infantino
Jamshedpur FC lost 2-1 after NorthEast United FC struck twice in the added time of the second half to hand the Red Miners a defeat. They have not scored in their last two meetings with the Mariners in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC (twice) being the only other team it has failed to score against in consecutive games.
Jamshedpur has never gone three games in a row without finding the back of the net against a single opponent in competition history.
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the match kicking-off?
How can you watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- Saudi’s Al-Dawsari and Australia’s Kerr named AFC players of the year
- Women’s Nations League 2023: Spain defender Paredes misses 100th game because of computer glitch
- Women’s Nations League 2023: Spain thrashes Swiss 7-1; England loses 3-2 to Belgium
- Los Angeles to host 2026 Pan Pacific swimming championships ahead of 2028 Olympics
- WTA Finals 2023: Pegula upsets top seed Sabalenka
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE