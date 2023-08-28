SAAF Championship: Zangminlun, Kharthangmaw of Sreenidi Deccan FC selected for India U-16 team

Midfielder Levis Zangminlun and forward Aiborlang Kharthangmaw of Sreenidi Deccan FC have been selected to play for the India under-16 national football team in the forthcoming SAAF Championship to be held in Bhutan from September 1 to 10.

Levis and Aiborlang were part of a training camp which began in Srinagar in July with over 50 probables picked up after extensive scouting in five zones across the country from which the final list of 23 was chosen by India U-16 head coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Mumbai City 3-1, goes through to semifinals

“This is a testament not only to the exceptional talent and dedication of Levis and Aiborlang but also to the outstanding work done by Sreenidi Deccan FC and Sreenidhi Sports Academy. Sreenidhi Educational Group’s commitment to nurturing young talent and elevating the standards of youth football in India and Telangana deserves the highest praise,” K.T. Mahhe, chairman of Sreenidhi Educational Group, said.

“We are proud of the direction that our football club is taking and hope to further strengthen Telangana football and contribute to the development of football in India in the years to come,” he added.