MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SAAF Championship: Zangminlun, Kharthangmaw of Sreenidi Deccan FC selected for India U-16 team

Levis and Aiborlang were part of a training camp which began in Srinagar in July with over 50 probables picked up after extensive scouting in five zones across the country from which the final list of 23 was chosen by India U-16 head coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 13:51 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Aiborlang Kharthangmaw (L) and Levis Zangminlun of Sreenidi Deccan FC have been selected in the India U-16 team. 
Aiborlang Kharthangmaw (L) and Levis Zangminlun of Sreenidi Deccan FC have been selected in the India U-16 team.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Aiborlang Kharthangmaw (L) and Levis Zangminlun of Sreenidi Deccan FC have been selected in the India U-16 team.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Midfielder Levis Zangminlun and forward Aiborlang Kharthangmaw of Sreenidi Deccan FC have been selected to play for the India under-16 national football team in the forthcoming SAAF Championship to be held in Bhutan from September 1 to 10.

Levis and Aiborlang were part of a training camp which began in Srinagar in July with over 50 probables picked up after extensive scouting in five zones across the country from which the final list of 23 was chosen by India U-16 head coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Mumbai City 3-1, goes through to semifinals

“This is a testament not only to the exceptional talent and dedication of Levis and Aiborlang but also to the outstanding work done by Sreenidi Deccan FC and Sreenidhi Sports Academy. Sreenidhi Educational Group’s commitment to nurturing young talent and elevating the standards of youth football in India and Telangana deserves the highest praise,” K.T. Mahhe, chairman of Sreenidhi Educational Group, said.

“We are proud of the direction that our football club is taking and hope to further strengthen Telangana football and contribute to the development of football in India in the years to come,” he added.

Related Topics

Sreenidi Deccan FC /

Levis Zangminlun /

Aiborlang Kharthangmaw

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships: Lyles, Richardson and lots of unknowns as track gets ready for Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  3. Hyderabad FC’s new coach Conor Nestor eyes fruitful partnership
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Rohit Sharma: Important to keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors
    PTI
  5. Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAAF Championship: Zangminlun, Kharthangmaw of Sreenidi Deccan FC selected for India U-16 team
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Durand Cup 2023 semifinals: Lineup, schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Mumbai City 3-1, goes through to semifinals
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant HIGHLIGHTS, Durand Cup QF: MBSG wins 3-1, advances to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC signs Brazilian forward Felipe Amorim on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships: Lyles, Richardson and lots of unknowns as track gets ready for Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  3. Hyderabad FC’s new coach Conor Nestor eyes fruitful partnership
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Rohit Sharma: Important to keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors
    PTI
  5. Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment