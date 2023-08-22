MagazineBuy Print

Live

Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: Line-ups out, Hector Yuste makes debut; Kick-off soon

AFC Cup Live score: Sportstar’s updates from the AFC Cup Playoff match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Abahani Dhaka at the VYBK stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 22, 2023 18:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Hugo Boumous in action for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its previous AFC Cup Playoff round fixture against Machhindra FC.
Hugo Boumous in action for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its previous AFC Cup Playoff round fixture against Machhindra FC. | Photo Credit: X @mohunbagansg
Hugo Boumous in action for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its previous AFC Cup Playoff round fixture against Machhindra FC. | Photo Credit: X @mohunbagansg

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the AFC Cup Playoff match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Abahani Dhaka at the VYBK stadium in Kolkata.

  • August 22, 2023 18:27
    A start for Sahal Abdul Samad today!

    sahalmbsg.jpg

  • August 22, 2023 18:26
    An unlikely hero for Mohun Bagan SG last time out!

    Anwar Ali scores twice as Mohun Bagan SG beats Machhindra FC 3-1 in AFC Cup prelims

    Australian World Cupper Jason Cummings produced the other strike for Mohun Bagan, which plays Abahani Dhaka in the next round at the same venue on August 22.

  • August 22, 2023 18:20
    A crucial game at the VYBK
  • August 22, 2023 18:13
    MBSG has arrived at the VYBK
  • August 22, 2023 18:10
    LINEUPS out!

    Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose (C), Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku

    Abahani Dhaka: Shahidul Alam (GK) (C), Sushanto Tripura, Riday, Cornelius Stewart, Muzaffarov, Yousef Mohammad, David Ifegw, Ashaduzzaman Bablu, Emeka Ogbugh, Milad Sheikh, Rahmat Mia

  • August 22, 2023 18:05
    LIVE STREAM INFO

    The AFC Cup Playoff Round match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Abahani Dhaka at the VYBK in Kolkata will be streamed live on the Mohun Bagan SG Facebook page for subscribers only.

    There is no live telecast of the match available in India.

  • August 22, 2023 18:03
    The Mariners are ready!
  • August 22, 2023 18:01
    Preview

    Buoyed by a dominant start, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to build on its continental aspirations when it takes on Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh in the AFC Cup playoff match at home in Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

    The Indian Super League champion made a strong start to its campaign by prevailing over Machhindra FC of Nepal (3-1) and cleared the preliminary stage in its first outing of the tournament, at the same venue five days ago.

    The Mariners will be eager to continue the momentum and progress to the South Zone group stage for which Odisha FC, Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club (Maldives) have already qualified.

    - Amitabha Das Sharma

    Read full preview here: Mohun Bagan wary of in-form Abahani Dhaka in crucial AFC Cup clash

  • August 22, 2023 17:56
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the 2023 AFC Cup Playoff round match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Abahani Dhaka at the VYBK in Kolkata. Stay Tuned for lineups and other important match updates.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
