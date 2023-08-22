Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: Line-ups out, Hector Yuste makes debut; Kick-off soon

Key Updates
- August 22, 2023 18:27A start for Sahal Abdul Samad today!
- August 22, 2023 18:26An unlikely hero for Mohun Bagan SG last time out!
- August 22, 2023 18:20A crucial game at the VYBK
- August 22, 2023 18:13MBSG has arrived at the VYBK
- August 22, 2023 18:10LINEUPS out!
Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose (C), Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku
Abahani Dhaka: Shahidul Alam (GK) (C), Sushanto Tripura, Riday, Cornelius Stewart, Muzaffarov, Yousef Mohammad, David Ifegw, Ashaduzzaman Bablu, Emeka Ogbugh, Milad Sheikh, Rahmat Mia
- August 22, 2023 18:05LIVE STREAM INFO
The AFC Cup Playoff Round match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Abahani Dhaka at the VYBK in Kolkata will be streamed live on the Mohun Bagan SG Facebook page for subscribers only.
There is no live telecast of the match available in India.
- August 22, 2023 18:01Preview
Buoyed by a dominant start, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to build on its continental aspirations when it takes on Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh in the AFC Cup playoff match at home in Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.
The Indian Super League champion made a strong start to its campaign by prevailing over Machhindra FC of Nepal (3-1) and cleared the preliminary stage in its first outing of the tournament, at the same venue five days ago.
The Mariners will be eager to continue the momentum and progress to the South Zone group stage for which Odisha FC, Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club (Maldives) have already qualified.
- Amitabha Das Sharma
Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the 2023 AFC Cup Playoff round match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Abahani Dhaka at the VYBK in Kolkata. Stay Tuned for lineups and other important match updates.
