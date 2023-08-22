Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoff: Line-ups out, Hector Yuste makes debut; Kick-off soon

Preview

Buoyed by a dominant start, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to build on its continental aspirations when it takes on Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh in the AFC Cup playoff match at home in Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Indian Super League champion made a strong start to its campaign by prevailing over Machhindra FC of Nepal (3-1) and cleared the preliminary stage in its first outing of the tournament, at the same venue five days ago.

The Mariners will be eager to continue the momentum and progress to the South Zone group stage for which Odisha FC, Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club (Maldives) have already qualified.

- Amitabha Das Sharma

