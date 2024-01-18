What happened when Mohun Bagan last played East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will face off in the first Kolkata Derby of 2024 as both teams face each other in a Group A clash of the Kalinga Super Cup on Friday.

With the first half of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season not having a Kolkata Derby, the two teams will be meeting each for the first time since the Durand Cup 2023 final, where the Mariners clinched a 1-0 win and a record 17th title.

Dimitrios Petratos scored the only goal of the match in the 71st minute to win the title for Mohun Bagan.

With the match kicking off in front of a packed crowd at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata, neither team created any clear-cut chances over the course of the majority of the first half.

It was only in the final minutes that Mohamad Rakip and Borja Herrera combined to stitch a counter-attack for East Bengal but Nandhakumar Sekar could not keep the volley on target.

Petratos had a chance to give Mohun Bagan a lead late in the first 45, but his shot had too much power and flew over the East Bengal goal under the watchful eyes of goalkeeper and captain Prabhsukhan Gill.

Mohun Bagan had a tumultuous start to the second-half after three of its players were shown yellow cards in quick succession. Trouble mounted for the Mariners in the 62nd minute after Anirudh Thapa got his marching orders after being shown a second yellow.

While most thought this would be to East Bengal’s advantage, being a man down instilled a sense of urgency in the Mariners, who looked more threatening in their attacks.

In the 71st minute, Dimitri Petratos struck a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box to put his side into the lead. It was Mohun Bagan’s only shot on target throughout the whole match.

The Red and Gold, however, had six shots on target throughout the contest, but poor finishing let down Carles Cuadrat and his men.

East Bengal got 10 minutes of second-half added time to score the equaliser, but the Mariners held on to clinch the Durand Cup title for the first time since 2000.