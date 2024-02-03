MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24: Predicted XI

East Bengal will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the third Kolkata derby of the season and the first of Indian Super League 2023-24.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 07:24 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giants in action against East Bengal FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants in action against East Bengal FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giants in action against East Bengal FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Fresh after winning the Kalinga Super Cup, East Bengal will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the third Kolkata derby of the season and the first of the Indian Super League 2023-24.

The Mariners will be boosted by the return of its Indian players like Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose and Sahal Abdul Samad. They will, however, still be without their winger Ashique Kuruniyan due to injury. Anwar Ali, who has restarted training after his injury layoff, can feature in the starting eleven.

East Bengal will be without defender Harmanjot Khabra, who is still recovering from injury. Midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti will also miss out as he is suspended after his sending-off in the Super Cup final.

Predicted XI
Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith(GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Saul Crespo, Jose Pardo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, PV Vishnu, Cleiton Silva

