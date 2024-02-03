Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24: Predicted XI

Fresh after winning the Kalinga Super Cup, East Bengal will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the third Kolkata derby of the season and the first of the Indian Super League 2023-24.

The Mariners will be boosted by the return of its Indian players like Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose and Sahal Abdul Samad. They will, however, still be without their winger Ashique Kuruniyan due to injury. Anwar Ali, who has restarted training after his injury layoff, can feature in the starting eleven.

East Bengal will be without defender Harmanjot Khabra, who is still recovering from injury. Midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti will also miss out as he is suspended after his sending-off in the Super Cup final.