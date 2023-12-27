Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

PREVIEW

Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be eager to stem the tide after suffering successive losses when it meets the title aspirant Kerala Blasters in an ISL-10 matchweek 12 fixture at home in the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

With injuries and suspensions keeping a good number of its first choice players off the list of availability, Mohun Bagan SG has found its fortunes deserting in the last few rounds.

After making a bright start to the tournament where it won five straight matches, Mohun Bagan saw its strength depleting just when the time came to meet the strong opponents like Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, both of whom handed out a defeat to the Kolkata giant.

Mohun Bagan SG’s beleaguered coach Juan Ferrando will be hoping to find adequate quality in the bench to string together a side that can take on the might of Kerala Blasters, which is arriving after convincingly outplaying Mumbai City FC at home.

Read full preview here: Struggling Mohun Bagan SG meets a thriving Kerala Blasters side in a high profile clash

Predicted lineups

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Subashish Bose, Dimitri Petratos, Kiyan Nassiri, Jason Cummings

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Naocha Singh, Rahul KP, Danish Farooq, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Aimen, Kwame Peprah, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Livestream and telecast info