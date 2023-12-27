Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters LIVE, MBSG 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos’ solo effort gives lead to Blasters

- December 27, 2023 20:1817’ MBSG 0-1 KBFC
A spell of Mohun Bagan pressure around the Blasters box. Cummings passes the ball to Kiyan on the left, who pings a cross inside the box. However, it is an easy collect for Sachin.
- December 27, 2023 20:1716’ MBSG 0-1 KBFC
Kerala Blasters is edging possession at the moment with 54% of the ball.
- December 27, 2023 20:1412’ MBSG 0-1 KBFC
Kerala Blasters is playing as a cohesive unit right now and not giving Mohun Bagan players any time on the ball. The Mariners front three of Boumous, Petratos and Cummings have not been able to get involved in the match at all till now.
- December 27, 2023 20:10GOAL9’ GOOOALL! MBSG 0-1 KBFC! DIAMANTAKOS SCORES!!
Diamantakos is enjoying the form of his life at the moment. He gets the ball just outside the Mariners box. He decides to go solo and dribbles past three Mohun Bagan players and rifles the ball onto the roof of the net from a tight angle. Kaith had no chance there.
- December 27, 2023 20:097’ MBSG 0-0 KBFC
Another good move by Kerala as Rahul KP and Azhar combine. Aimen is played a through ball and he makes his way inside the box. He delays his shot, which allows the Mariners backline to crowd him out and Kaith collects the ball.
- December 27, 2023 20:087’ MBSG 0-0 KBFC
Kerala Blasters is showing this dogged attitude to win the ball back as soon as they lose it. Mohun Bagan players are yet to find their footing in the match.
- December 27, 2023 20:054’ MBSG 0-0 KBFC
CLOSE- Kerala Blasters almost scores as Diamantakos hits the crossbar with his shot from inside the box. A diagonal from midfield split open the Mariners defence and Kaith was completely exposed as Diamnatakos took the shot. Kaith is not happy with his defenders.
- December 27, 2023 20:042’ MBSG 0-0 KBFC
An open start to the match with the play being constricted to midfield in the opening minutes.
- December 27, 2023 20:01Match kicks-off!
The ISL 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters is underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata
- December 27, 2023 19:28From the coach’s corner!
Juan Ferrando, Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach: “Kerala Blasters FC are doing well. Of course, their emotional situation is much better because they won their last (two) matches. But what is most important is my team, and for me, it’s time to prepare for the next match and to be ready for the next match. Because all the time, the opponent is not in my hands. What is in my hands is my team and my players. This is the most important.”
Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters head coach: “The best teams are the most dangerous when they are wounded. We must not think that it’s an easy job,” Vukomanovic stated in the pre-match press conference... they have a very good team, very good players and a very good coach and they are playing at (their) home. They want to prove themselves to everybody that they have quality.”
- December 27, 2023 19:12Mohun Bagan Super Giant lineup!
- December 27, 2023 19:00Kerala Blasters lineup!
- December 27, 2023 18:45Predicted lineups!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Subashish Bose, Dimitri Petratos, Kiyan Nassiri, Jason Cummings.
Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Naocha Singh, Rahul KP, Danish Farooq, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Aimen, Kwame Peprah, Dimitrios Diamantakos
- December 27, 2023 18:30PREVIEW
Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be eager to stem the tide after suffering successive losses when it meets the title aspirant Kerala Blasters in an ISL-10 matchweek 12 fixture at home in the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.
With injuries and suspensions keeping a good number of its first choice players off the list of availability, Mohun Bagan SG has found its fortunes deserting in the last few rounds.
After making a bright start to the tournament where it won five straight matches, Mohun Bagan saw its strength depleting just when the time came to meet the strong opponents like Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, both of whom handed out a defeat to the Kolkata giant.
Mohun Bagan SG’s beleaguered coach Juan Ferrando will be hoping to find adequate quality in the bench to string together a side that can take on the might of Kerala Blasters, which is arriving after convincingly outplaying Mumbai City FC at home.
When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Wednesday, December 27 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
