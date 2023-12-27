Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters LIVE, MBSG 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos’ solo effort gives lead to Blasters

From the coach’s corner!

Juan Ferrando, Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach: “Kerala Blasters FC are doing well. Of course, their emotional situation is much better because they won their last (two) matches. But what is most important is my team, and for me, it’s time to prepare for the next match and to be ready for the next match. Because all the time, the opponent is not in my hands. What is in my hands is my team and my players. This is the most important.”

Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters head coach: “The best teams are the most dangerous when they are wounded. We must not think that it’s an easy job,” Vukomanovic stated in the pre-match press conference... they have a very good team, very good players and a very good coach and they are playing at (their) home. They want to prove themselves to everybody that they have quality.”